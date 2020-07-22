Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:56 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, AR with washer-dryers

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
117 Foxdell Circle
117 Foxdell Circle, Jacksonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2210 sqft
Roomy and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Foxwood subdivision.
Results within 10 miles of Jacksonville
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
63 Units Available
Foothills Apartments
2401 Lakeview Rd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$763
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$821
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1346 sqft
Conveniently located near the Lakewood Village Shopping Center and close to the Little Rock Air Base. Apartments feature balconies, modern appliances and central air. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, dog park and laundry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:05 PM
22 Units Available
Downtown Argenta
THRIVE Argenta
111 East 4th Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$875
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
Our luxury community is located in the heart of the Argenta Arts District in North Little Rock. THRIVE is a living experience unlike any other.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
204 Latona Lane North Little Rock AR 72118
204 Latona Lane, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$895
1081 sqft
204 Latona Ln, North Little Rock AR 72118 - Nice & updated 3br 1.5ba near Camp Robinson - Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website rpmcentralar.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
311 W L Avenue
311 West L Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
This two bedroom, one bath home is located in the Park Hill area of North Little Rock, not far from Ridge Road Middle School. It has carpet and hardwood floors, window coverings.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
700 m Avenue
700 West M Avenue, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
Cute 4 plex ready for move in now! Completely remodeled with washer and dryer in unit. Convenient location right off 107. Strictly no smoking, and no pets. Background check and credit check are required. Call now to schedule your private showing!

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Little Rock
300 3rd, #706
300 E 3rd St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,600
995 sqft
Come live Downtown! Fantastic large one bedroom in one of Little Rock's premier high rises. Hardwoods. Washer/Dryer in unit. Floor to ceiling windows to enjoy the beautiful east views.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
3017 Parkway Drive
3017 Parkway Drive, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$615
850 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom apartment for rent in Burns Park area. Conveniently located off of Military Drive. Recently renovated with granite counter tops and much more! Washer/Dryer included!

1 of 18

Last updated March 5 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1304 W 9th Street
1304 West 9th Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$725
1138 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK* CHARMING HOME IN THE VESTALS SUBDIVISION! This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath House Features A Separate Dining Room, Dishwasher/Disposal, Washer, And Dryer. Property Features A Garage And Fenced in Yard! AVAILABLE NOW!!!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Jacksonville, AR

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Jacksonville offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Jacksonville. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Jacksonville can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

