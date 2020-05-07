All apartments in Heber Springs
1308 Meadowbrook Dr.
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:58 AM

1308 Meadowbrook Dr.

1308 Meadowbrook Drive · (501) 443-5644
Location

1308 Meadowbrook Drive, Heber Springs, AR 72543

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1308 Meadowbrook Dr. · Avail. now

$640

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
*LEASED* 3 Br / 1 Ba @ 1308 Meadowbrook Dr in Heber Springs ($640) - *LEASED* No longer available.
~ If anyone tells you they are owner and will lease this, or any of our homes, and will lease to you directly they are a scammer
~ Real name Robert, alias Daniel is actively scamming tenants looking for reduced rate rent and/or "need something right now" homes. So beware.

3/1 at 1308 Meadowbrook Dr., Heber Springs

3 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent at 1308 Meadowbrook Dr in Heber Springs. Plank flooring throughout, central heat & air. Has carport with driveway and room for a boat or trailer. All bedrooms (and living room) have ceiling fans. Just enough back yard without killing yourself mowing in a nice residential neighborhood.

Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Central heat & air, Washer, Dryer.

In city limits, Entergy is electricity provider and Heber Springs services water/sewer/garbage

Lease Options:
A) Rent is $640/mo for 1 yr lease
B) Less than 1 yr or month-to-month leases are $685/mo

Sec. 8 Accepted: give this ad to your HUD representative to determine if this property qualifies for your subsidy
Pets allowed (max 2): $100 per pet one-time fee and $10 per month per pet rent

(RLNE4201606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

