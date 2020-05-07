Amenities
*LEASED* 3 Br / 1 Ba @ 1308 Meadowbrook Dr in Heber Springs ($640) - *LEASED* No longer available.
~ If anyone tells you they are owner and will lease this, or any of our homes, and will lease to you directly they are a scammer
~ Real name Robert, alias Daniel is actively scamming tenants looking for reduced rate rent and/or "need something right now" homes. So beware.
3/1 at 1308 Meadowbrook Dr., Heber Springs
3 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent at 1308 Meadowbrook Dr in Heber Springs. Plank flooring throughout, central heat & air. Has carport with driveway and room for a boat or trailer. All bedrooms (and living room) have ceiling fans. Just enough back yard without killing yourself mowing in a nice residential neighborhood.
Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Central heat & air, Washer, Dryer.
In city limits, Entergy is electricity provider and Heber Springs services water/sewer/garbage
Lease Options:
A) Rent is $640/mo for 1 yr lease
B) Less than 1 yr or month-to-month leases are $685/mo
Sec. 8 Accepted: give this ad to your HUD representative to determine if this property qualifies for your subsidy
Pets allowed (max 2): $100 per pet one-time fee and $10 per month per pet rent
(RLNE4201606)