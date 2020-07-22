All apartments in Greenwood
675 Woodland Trail
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

675 Woodland Trail

675 Woodland Trail · (479) 739-0788 ext. 1
Location

675 Woodland Trail, Greenwood, AR 72936

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 675 Woodland Trail · Avail. Jul 27

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1982 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
675 Woodland Trail Available 07/27/20 Updated pics coming soon for this Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home Greenwood! - Check out this beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage home in Greenwood. Large open floor plan with gas log fireplace in living room, Appliances include refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Covered patio deck with large privacy fenced back yard. Located in the Forrest Hills Subdivision! Pets are negotiable!
Tenant handles lawn care.

(RLNE2536885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 675 Woodland Trail have any available units?
675 Woodland Trail has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 675 Woodland Trail have?
Some of 675 Woodland Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 675 Woodland Trail currently offering any rent specials?
675 Woodland Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 Woodland Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 675 Woodland Trail is pet friendly.
Does 675 Woodland Trail offer parking?
Yes, 675 Woodland Trail offers parking.
Does 675 Woodland Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 675 Woodland Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 Woodland Trail have a pool?
No, 675 Woodland Trail does not have a pool.
Does 675 Woodland Trail have accessible units?
No, 675 Woodland Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 675 Woodland Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 675 Woodland Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 675 Woodland Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 675 Woodland Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
