675 Woodland Trail Available 07/27/20 Updated pics coming soon for this Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home Greenwood! - Check out this beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage home in Greenwood. Large open floor plan with gas log fireplace in living room, Appliances include refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Covered patio deck with large privacy fenced back yard. Located in the Forrest Hills Subdivision! Pets are negotiable!

Tenant handles lawn care.



(RLNE2536885)