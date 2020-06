Amenities

Brand new construction rental in Gentry! Ideally located in the heart of Gentry just South of Main Street. Within walking distance of the park, library, and Gentry Intermediate School (Grades 3-5) 1 mile from McKee plant. Open floor plan concept from kitchen to living room, walk in closets, central heat & air, granite counter tops, covered back porch, and custom wood cabinets! Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included!