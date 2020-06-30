All apartments in Fort Smith
Find more places like 9104-9106 Chanel Place - 9104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Smith, AR
/
9104-9106 Chanel Place - 9104
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

9104-9106 Chanel Place - 9104

9104 Chanel Pl · (479) 420-5439
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Smith
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

9104 Chanel Pl, Fort Smith, AR 72916

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful new duplex features a chefs' kitchen with lots of cabinets with a spacious pantry. Appliances include built in microwave, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. The master suite features a double vanity and a large walk in closet. Master Bathroom has a walk in shower, common bath has tub and shower combination. Low maintenance vinyl plank floors throughout, ceiling fans though out. Energy efficient upgrades include LED lighting and foam insulation. Entrance across from Janet Huckabee River Valley Nature Center, 1.7 miles to Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Beautiful New Duplex in Stone Crest Subdivision at Chaffee Crossing. Across the street from Wells Lake, near walking trails, fishing and bike trails. Entrance across from Janet Huckabee River Valley Nature Center, 1.7 miles to Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9104-9106 Chanel Place - 9104 have any available units?
9104-9106 Chanel Place - 9104 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9104-9106 Chanel Place - 9104 have?
Some of 9104-9106 Chanel Place - 9104's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9104-9106 Chanel Place - 9104 currently offering any rent specials?
9104-9106 Chanel Place - 9104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9104-9106 Chanel Place - 9104 pet-friendly?
No, 9104-9106 Chanel Place - 9104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Smith.
Does 9104-9106 Chanel Place - 9104 offer parking?
Yes, 9104-9106 Chanel Place - 9104 offers parking.
Does 9104-9106 Chanel Place - 9104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9104-9106 Chanel Place - 9104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9104-9106 Chanel Place - 9104 have a pool?
No, 9104-9106 Chanel Place - 9104 does not have a pool.
Does 9104-9106 Chanel Place - 9104 have accessible units?
No, 9104-9106 Chanel Place - 9104 does not have accessible units.
Does 9104-9106 Chanel Place - 9104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9104-9106 Chanel Place - 9104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9104-9106 Chanel Place - 9104 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9104-9106 Chanel Place - 9104 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9104-9106 Chanel Place - 9104?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fort Smith 2 BedroomsFort Smith 3 Bedrooms
Fort Smith Apartments with GaragesFort Smith Apartments with Parking
Fort Smith Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARJohnson, AR
Prairie Grove, ARFarmington, ARSiloam Springs, AR
Tahlequah, OKVan Buren, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity