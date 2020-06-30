9104-9106 Chanel Place - 9104

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful new duplex features a chefs' kitchen with lots of cabinets with a spacious pantry. Appliances include built in microwave, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. The master suite features a double vanity and a large walk in closet. Master Bathroom has a walk in shower, common bath has tub and shower combination. Low maintenance vinyl plank floors throughout, ceiling fans though out. Energy efficient upgrades include LED lighting and foam insulation. Entrance across from Janet Huckabee River Valley Nature Center, 1.7 miles to Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Beautiful New Duplex in Stone Crest Subdivision at Chaffee Crossing. Across the street from Wells Lake, near walking trails, fishing and bike trails. Entrance across from Janet Huckabee River Valley Nature Center, 1.7 miles to Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine.