Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

4 Bedrooms or 3 plus an office room, 2 full baths, high cathedral ceilings, gorgeous custom built home with beautiful rock fireplace, in-direct light at the formal dining room, separate whirlpool tub and walk-in shower, enormous space and gorgeous backyard and more! Also for sale $349,900 see MLS#1033373. Rental application and Renter's insurance required. Pet friendly but no vicious pets allowed has size and breed restrictions. Non-refundable pet fee $300 per pet. Call for info.