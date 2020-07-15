/
3 bedroom apartments
97 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elkins, AR
1055 Raspberry ST
1055 Raspberry Street, Elkins, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1338 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, carpet and tile floors, central heat and air, large master bedroom, large back yard. NO Pets! One year lease, $1000 rent, $1000 deposit.
Last updated March 23 at 06:36 PM
959 Raspberry ST
959 Raspberry Street, Elkins, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1329 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, patio, large yard, new interior paint, new carpet and ready for move-in. Requires good reference. One year lease minimum.
Results within 5 miles of Elkins
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
Baldwin
1297 Deerfield
1297 S Deerfield Way, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1494 sqft
Available now! New flooring! Features fenced in yard. Pets negotiable. Deposit: $1275. Taking applications now! *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
Baldwin
804 S Liberty DR
804 South Liberty Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1331 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Fayetteville. Split floor plan, separate dining room, Living room has laminate wood flooring, vaulted ceiling, fenced back yard with mature trees.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
Hyland Park
1501 N Starr
1501 North Starr Drive, Washington County, AR
Large home located in perfect spot in East Fayetteville just on the edge of city limits. This home is connected to Jasper Springs Ranch, pets and horses are negotiable.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
Baldwin
1062 S Liberty Drive
1062 South Liberty Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
1062 S Liberty Drive Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Home in Fayetteville - Rent Ready June 15th, 2020! - This stunning home features wood grain laminate, tile, & paint throughout. You'll enjoy a large kitchen with eat in area.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1837 S Cherry Hills Dr
1837 South Cherry Hills Drive, Fayetteville, AR
NO STUDENTS! - This 4 bed/3 bath home has stunning mountain views on the 12th hole of Stonebridge Golf Course. Home was remodeled in 2015 with new granite countertops, custom finishes, and wood-style tile throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
Baldwin
5652 E Country Ridge
5652 East Country Ridge, Fayetteville, AR
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath brick home. Hardwood floors in dining room. Large living room has cozy gas fireplace, ceiling fans. Large fenced back yard, covered patio area, 2-car garage. Tenant occupied until 7/31/20. 5652 E.
Results within 10 miles of Elkins
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
Mount Sequoyah South
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1538 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Backwater Cove Apartments in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
Johnson
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1452 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated July 14 at 02:30 PM
Fayetteville Country Club
Grandview
401 W 24th St, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$775
997 sqft
Discover Grandview Apartments in Fayetteville, AR. This community is located in the 72701 area of Fayetteville. Living here, you'll have access to top features and amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
792 Foothills Drive
792 West Foothills Drive, Greenland, AR
Amazing 5 bedroom- fully furnished - Fully Furnished and spacious 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home located just off of I-49.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
Fayette Junction
927 W 15th Street
927 West 15th Street, Fayetteville, AR
927 W 15th Street Available 08/01/20 PRICE REDUCED! 5 Bedroom 2 Bath Extremely close to U of A - Don't Miss Out on this great Price Reduction! Basically $240 a Room Price.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
Asbell
1778 Evening Shade Dr.
1778 North Evening Shade Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1475 sqft
Spacious and Clean Duplex on U of A Bus Route! - Really nice and spacious duplex consists of 3 large bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 1 car garage. Washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, electric oven/range, microwave are included.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
Jennings Plus
488 Block AVE
488 South Block Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1915 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The SoFay Farmhouse is a luxurious new home in South Fayetteville (SoFay) nestled only a 1/2-MILE away from the town square and 1 MILE from the U of A.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
Wilson Park
434 W Prospect ST
434 West Prospect Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2115 sqft
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home overlooking Wilson Park! Minutes to Fayetteville Square, Dickson St, U of A, shopping & dining!
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1792 N Chestnut AVE
1792 North Chestnut Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1540 sqft
Nice townhouse on U of A bus route. Home features 3 bed, 2 bath with master downstairs. Nice patio on back of unit for grilling/entertaining, fireplace in living room. All appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
946 Peachtree DR
946 West Peachtree Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1496 sqft
Great condo/townhouse in great location. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large fenced in backyard, balcony off front of unit, and a covered front porch. On U of A bus route.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
Fayette Junction
2101 Emma AVE
2101 South Emma Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1290 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in South Fayetteville for lease! Home has quick access to 71B/U of A/ and I49! Home features: 2 car garage, large fenced backyard, wood floors throughout and all appliances included as a courtesy to the tenants.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
14186 Mineral Springs RD
14186 Mineral Springs Road, Washington County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1782 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath permanent mobile on 5 ACRES. Plenty of land to roam. Storage shed in back, long tree lined driveway.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
603 Moan PL
603 West Moan Place, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1393 sqft
Coming soon! Available mid July. Taking applications now! *Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable. Deposit $995
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
Fayetteville Country Club
2930 College DR
2930 South College Drive, Fayetteville, AR
Extra-nice Executive home with split floor plan. NEW faux-wood floor in living room. Separate formal dining room with chandelier. The large open “Great Room” has encased gas fireplace and built-in TV nook with doors and is all open with kitchen.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
Mount Sequoyah South
778 Erika AVE
778 South Erika Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$875
1112 sqft
Coming soon! Available late July. Taking applications now! Great 3bd/2ba duplex unit. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator included. Pets negotiable. Deposit $875
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
North Heights
2841 N Sunny LN
2841 North Sunny Lane, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1284 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 full bath single family home in Fayetteville. Large open living room with fireplace. Eat-in kitchen dining area. All kitchen appliances including full-size fridge, microwave, gas cook stove, lots of cabinets & drawers.