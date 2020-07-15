All apartments in Elkins
Find more places like 1055 Raspberry ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elkins, AR
/
1055 Raspberry ST
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:41 PM

1055 Raspberry ST

1055 Raspberry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1055 Raspberry Street, Elkins, AR 72727

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, carpet and tile floors, central heat and air, large master bedroom, large back yard. NO Pets! One year lease, $1000 rent, $1000 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 Raspberry ST have any available units?
1055 Raspberry ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elkins, AR.
What amenities does 1055 Raspberry ST have?
Some of 1055 Raspberry ST's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 Raspberry ST currently offering any rent specials?
1055 Raspberry ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 Raspberry ST pet-friendly?
No, 1055 Raspberry ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elkins.
Does 1055 Raspberry ST offer parking?
Yes, 1055 Raspberry ST offers parking.
Does 1055 Raspberry ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1055 Raspberry ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 Raspberry ST have a pool?
No, 1055 Raspberry ST does not have a pool.
Does 1055 Raspberry ST have accessible units?
No, 1055 Raspberry ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 Raspberry ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1055 Raspberry ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1055 Raspberry ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1055 Raspberry ST has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Elkins Apartments with BalconiesElkins Apartments with Garages
Elkins Apartments with ParkingElkins Dog Friendly Apartments
Elkins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, ARBentonville, ARRogers, ARSpringdale, ARCenterton, AR
Johnson, ARFort Smith, ARLowell, ARPrairie Grove, ARFarmington, AR
Siloam Springs, ARBella Vista, ARVan Buren, ARGravette, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College