Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:41 PM
1055 Raspberry ST
1055 Raspberry Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1055 Raspberry Street, Elkins, AR 72727
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, carpet and tile floors, central heat and air, large master bedroom, large back yard. NO Pets! One year lease, $1000 rent, $1000 deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1055 Raspberry ST have any available units?
1055 Raspberry ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elkins, AR.
Elkins, AR
.
What amenities does 1055 Raspberry ST have?
Some of 1055 Raspberry ST's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 1055 Raspberry ST currently offering any rent specials?
1055 Raspberry ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 Raspberry ST pet-friendly?
No, 1055 Raspberry ST is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Elkins
.
Does 1055 Raspberry ST offer parking?
Yes, 1055 Raspberry ST offers parking.
Does 1055 Raspberry ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1055 Raspberry ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 Raspberry ST have a pool?
No, 1055 Raspberry ST does not have a pool.
Does 1055 Raspberry ST have accessible units?
No, 1055 Raspberry ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 Raspberry ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1055 Raspberry ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1055 Raspberry ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1055 Raspberry ST has units with air conditioning.
