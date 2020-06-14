Apartment List
/
AR
/
centerton
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:38 PM

43 Apartments for rent in Centerton, AR with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Centerton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
218 Copper Oaks Dr
218 Copper Oaks Drive, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Spacious Gorgeous Duplex in Centerton - Property Id: 298525 Beautiful subdivision in Centerton is offered for rent by TZ Real Estate.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1000 Oak Wood Ln
1000 Oakwood Ln, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Spacious gorgeous duplex in great neighborhood - Property Id: 297852 Beautiful subdivision in Centerton is offered for rent by TZ Real Estate.

1 of 13

Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
211 Sage ST
211 Sage Street, Centerton, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
995 sqft
Are you looking for a great deal on a perfectly located home? This duplex is absolutely just what you're looking for. Two large bedrooms with brand new carpet. Two full baths.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Centerpoint
1 Unit Available
641 Bliss Circle
641 Bliss Circle, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1271 sqft
***641 Bliss Circle*** - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Centerton. Laminate wood flooring in main living area, new carpet in bedrooms. Gas fire place in living room, fenced yard, 2 car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated February 28 at 11:37pm
1 Unit Available
1221 Kensington DR
1221 Kensington Drive, Centerton, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2104 sqft
All brick home just minutes from proposed new Bentonville High School and the Wal-Mart Home Office. Granite in the kitchen and bathrooms, carpet in all the bedrooms, and wood floors in the family room and hallways.

1 of 6

Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
1 Unit Available
1221 Coventry LN
1221 Coventry Lane, Centerton, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2104 sqft
This beautiful four bedroom home is open and roomy. Enjoy a split floorplan and spacious kitchen with granite countertops and tile accents. An elegant fireplace centers the living room while the dining room features classic wood-style flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Centerton
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
9 Units Available
Flagstone Creek
5101 Villa St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$790
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flagstone Creek in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Riverwalk Farms Estates
1 Unit Available
3207 SW Amberwood DR Unit #2
3207 SW Amberwood Ave, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1514 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, all electric duplex for lease in Bentonville! This unit features: granite countertops, wood floors, 2 levels, fenced backyard and two car garage! Located on a corner lot! Refrigerator/washer/dryer as a courtesy only

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
804 SW Cabriolet ST
804 SW Cabriolet St, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath home, with hardwood floors, granite counter tops in the kitchen which has all appliances. Great master bedroom and bath. Also a wonderful covered patio for outdoor living. Located Grace Subdivision near many amenities.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
804 Southwest Caprington Street
804 Southwest Caprington Street, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2442 sqft
4bed 3bath single family house 2500 sq.ft with amazing backyard available for rent from 1st May in Bentonville. $1800 rent negotiable. Please comment/DM me for more details. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3400 SW Gibson Avenue
3400 SW Gibson Ave, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1900 sqft
Fantastic New Home - Great 3 bedrooms with 2 baths. This lovely home has laminate hardwood floors, granite counter tops, fireplace, all stainless steel appliance, and double car garage. (RLNE4761533)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3503 SW Picasso Blvd.
3503 Southwest Picasso Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1867 sqft
3503 SW Picasso Blvd.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
7801 SW Blue Jay Lane - 22
7801 Southwest Blue Jay Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rent Special: $100 for first month's rent! Great quiet setting conveniently located close to XNA, Walmart Distribution Center, Centerton, Rogers and Bentonville. A Great place to call home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
7800 SW Blue jay Lane - 13
7800 Southwest Blue Jay Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Rent Special: $500 off of first months rent. Open floor plan, hard floors and washer/dryer in unit. This unit is located on the ground level of the building. Call or text Tim to view at SkyRidge Estates for appointment.

1 of 5

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
3404 SW Gibson Avenue
3404 Southwest Gibson Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
3404 SW Gibson Avenue Available 05/01/20 New Home in Great Location in Bentonville - Beautiful newly constructed home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, fireplace, laminated hardwood floors, granite counter tops, all appliances, and double car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3110 SW Hillstone Ave
3110 Southwest Hillstone Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1675 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath For Rent Bentonville - 3110 SW Hillstone Ave Bentonville, Arkansas is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice.

1 of 12

Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
1 Unit Available
3301 SW Stoneway AVE
3301 SW Stoneway Ave, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1901 sqft
This 4 bed, 3 bath home was build by Sunrise Dev, (winner of 2015 Parade of Homes for best master and kitchen) has granite counter tops, wood flooring, upgraded carpet, and much more. Large laundry room with built in locker and storage cabinets.
Results within 5 miles of Centerton
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
Downtown Bentonville
15 Units Available
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$799
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Square Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
19 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
Studio
$800
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$713
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,302
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
2303 SW Montana AVE
2303 Southwest Montana Avenue, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2203 sqft
2 level 4 bedroom 3 bath home in super location. 2nd level has 4th bedroom plus full bath. Could also be a great playroom and or library. Split floor plan. Tile and wood flooring throughout all main living areas. Occupied.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
603 NW C Str ST
603 Northwest C Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1923 sqft
This home is located in the heart of Downtown Bentonville and walking distance to the Bentonville Square, trails, restaurants, shopping and much more. Great floor plan, with 3 bedrooms/2 nice size bathrooms, and a big family room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
805 C ST
805 Southeast C Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1048 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1 bath home, just a a short walk to Downtown Bentonville and right across from Thaden School, hard wood floors thru part of the home, carpet in remaining. Updated kitchen with tile counters. refrigerator included.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
301 SE 2nd ST
301 Southeast 2nd Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
902 sqft
Immaculate historic home in Downtown Bentonville! Right in the middle of the square, home fully furnished home features: wood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliance and fenced backyard. Month-to-month and short term lease allowed.
City Guide for Centerton, AR

Oh, I may wander, but when I do / I will never be far from you / You're in my blood and I know you'll always be. / Arkansas, you run deep in me. -- From "Arkansas (You Run Deep In Me)" by Wayland Holyfield

Centerton, Arkansas, was founded on January 8, 1990. Square miles: 11.9. Congratulations! You've just found your new baby project, moving to this exciting city with a population of over 9,500, as of the 2010 U.S. Census, complete with plenty of home rentals and places to discover. This quaint little southwestern town is full of interesting people, but not so overcrowded that it's hard to stand out among the masses. Centerton cleverly received its name for the fact that it lies smack dab in the middle of Benton County. You'll find plenty of opportunities for employment and housing, as well as a wonderful education system and low crimes rates, making it one of the best places to set up shop and build a life. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Centerton, AR

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Centerton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Centerton 1 BedroomsCenterton 2 BedroomsCenterton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCenterton 3 BedroomsCenterton Apartments with Balcony
Centerton Apartments with GarageCenterton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCenterton Apartments with ParkingCenterton Apartments with Pool
Centerton Apartments with Washer-DryerCenterton Dog Friendly ApartmentsCenterton Furnished ApartmentsCenterton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARFayetteville, ARSpringdale, ARJoplin, MOJohnson, AR
Bella Vista, ARFarmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, ARPrairie Grove, AR
Gravette, ARBethel Heights, ARWebb City, MOTahlequah, OKSiloam Springs, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of ArkansasMissouri Southern State University
NorthWest Arkansas Community College