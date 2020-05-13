All apartments in Cabot
308 South Grant Street
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:31 PM

308 South Grant Street

308 South Grant Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1456119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

308 South Grant Street, Cabot, AR 72023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$725

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
This affordable, total electric, 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is located in the center of Cabot. This home includes tile and carpet floors. This home is in walking distance to local shops.

Rental Terms: Rent: $725, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $725, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

