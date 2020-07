Amenities

This four bedroom home is located in the Magness creek section of Cabot. There are four bedrooms, fenced yard, deck, two car garage, split floor plan, fire pit in back yard, kitchen is furnished, carpet and tile flooring, and much more call today for more information.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,300

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.