102 S Fir Street

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher carport pool range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking pool

*BRYANT*CUTE HOME LOCATED IN THE MORDEN NEIGHBORHOOD! This 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Home Features A Large Kitchen, Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, And Disposal!! Large Area Next To The Bathroom Features Washer/Dryer Hookups! Large Carport With Shed And Fenced In Backyard!! DIRECTIONS: Take I-430 S To I-30 W Toward Texarkana, Take Exit 123 Toward AR-183/Bryant/Bauxite, Merge Onto I-30 Frontage Rd, To I-30 E, Merge Onto N Reynolds Rd, Turn Right Onto SW 3rd, Turn Right Onto S Fir St, House Will Be On The Left!! AVAILABLE MID TO LATE JULY 2020!!!