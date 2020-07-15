All apartments in Bryant
Find more places like 102 S Fir Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bryant, AR
/
102 S Fir Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:41 PM

102 S Fir Street

102 South Fir Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bryant
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

102 South Fir Street, Bryant, AR 72022

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
*BRYANT*CUTE HOME LOCATED IN THE MORDEN NEIGHBORHOOD! This 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Home Features A Large Kitchen, Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, And Disposal!! Large Area Next To The Bathroom Features Washer/Dryer Hookups! Large Carport With Shed And Fenced In Backyard!! DIRECTIONS: Take I-430 S To I-30 W Toward Texarkana, Take Exit 123 Toward AR-183/Bryant/Bauxite, Merge Onto I-30 Frontage Rd, To I-30 E, Merge Onto N Reynolds Rd, Turn Right Onto SW 3rd, Turn Right Onto S Fir St, House Will Be On The Left!! AVAILABLE MID TO LATE JULY 2020!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 S Fir Street have any available units?
102 S Fir Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryant, AR.
What amenities does 102 S Fir Street have?
Some of 102 S Fir Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 S Fir Street currently offering any rent specials?
102 S Fir Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 S Fir Street pet-friendly?
No, 102 S Fir Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryant.
Does 102 S Fir Street offer parking?
Yes, 102 S Fir Street offers parking.
Does 102 S Fir Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 S Fir Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 S Fir Street have a pool?
Yes, 102 S Fir Street has a pool.
Does 102 S Fir Street have accessible units?
No, 102 S Fir Street does not have accessible units.
Does 102 S Fir Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 S Fir Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 S Fir Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 S Fir Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bryant Apartments with BalconiesBryant Apartments with Parking
Bryant Apartments with PoolsBryant Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Bryant Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little Rock, ARNorth Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, ARMaumelle, AR
Shannon Hills, ARCabot, ARAustin, ARWard, ARBenton, AR
Hot Springs, ARJacksonville, ARHot Springs Village, ARBeebe, ARGreenbrier, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College