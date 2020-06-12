/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:03 PM
195 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bethel Heights, AR
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bethel Heights
1 Unit Available
3521 Justice Drive
3521 Justice Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - Right in between Rogers and Springdale this homes in nestled back off of 71 Business in a quite neighborhood. Located in our Heritage Heights community in Bethel Heights, conveniently centered in Northwest Arkansas.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bethel Heights
1 Unit Available
3312 Alliance Drive
3312 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1243 sqft
3312 Alliance Drive Available 07/10/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in our Heritage Heights Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 10th! Enjoy a beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bethel Heights
1 Unit Available
3728 Alliance Drive
3728 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
3728 Alliance Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Four Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in our Heritage Heights Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on August 7th! Enjoy a beautiful newer 1640 sq ft home featuring 4 bedrooms / 2 baths.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bethel Heights
1 Unit Available
3358 Alliance Drive
3358 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1243 sqft
3358 Alliance Drive Available 07/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* | Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in our Heritage Heights Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view July 15th! Enjoy a beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
Results within 1 mile of Bethel Heights
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:21pm
Bethel Heights
10 Units Available
Chapel Ridge of Springdale
5325 N Oak St, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$899
1085 sqft
Thank you for visiting Chapel Ridge of Springdale. Our modern apartment homes offer sleek designs, large living spaces, and luxury living with comfort in mind.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
4007 Benjamin LN
4007 Benjamin Lane, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1659 sqft
For more information, contact Brenda Varvil at (479) 263-4991. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/rogers/1148667 to view more pictures of this property. 3 BR 2 Bath home in north Springdale. Easy access to I-49. Spacious living room with fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Bethel Heights
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
2 Units Available
Casa Maria
900 E Post Rd, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$890
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Maria in Rogers. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lowell
1 Unit Available
317 Eastside Place
317 Eastside Place, Benton County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
317 Eastside Place Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.3/4 Bath Home ! Minutes from Lowell Downtown ! - Three bedroom one and three quarter bath one story styled home.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6117 S 39th Street
6117 South 39th Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
6117 S 39th Street Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5840325)
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
746 Locust Street
746 North Locust Street, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
***746 Locust Street*** - Great home just minutes from I-49 in Springdale. Fresh paint, all new vinyl plank wood style flooring in living room and new carpet in bedrooms. Vaulted ceiling in living room. Refrigerator included. Fenced yard.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
803 E Southern Trace
803 Southern Trace Drive, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1417 sqft
3 Bedroom House in Rogers for Rent! - 803 E Southern Trace in Rogers is offered for rent by Real Property Management. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. The home has hardwood flooring and carpet through out.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7883 Bridgegate Avenue
7883 Bridgegate Avenue, Springdale, AR
Four Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in a Prime Springdale Community - This beautiful four bedroom, two bath home is 1699 sq. feet with a great open floor plan that includes tile in all the wet areas.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1902 Thrush St
1902 Thrush Street, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
Newly remodeled.All new tile through home, bedrooms have wood laminate Gas Fire-place. Spacious rooms, great laundry room with built in ironing board, sink. 2 car garage.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2007 Dixieland
2007 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2000 sqft
Spacious condos nestled in a quiet setting, yet close the fire station and business district with plenty of options for restaurants and shopping. Granite counters, 2 - large master suites, garden patio with fenced in area. These are a must see.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1308 Banz RD
1308 Banz Road, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1298 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home convenient to schools & shopping. All kitchen appliances included, access from dining area to covered back patio and beautiful landscaped privacy fenced back yard. Relax and enjoy the beautiful view.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2333 Cimmaron AVE
2333 Cimmaron Avenue, Springdale, AR
Beautiful home and rare rental find in Springdale's Hunt Estates. All new Paint and Carpet. 4 BR, 2.5 Bath Large Kitchen with breakfast area and separate formal dining, Large walk in pantry and huge laundry room.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
6206 S 37th ST
6206 South 37th Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1544 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home with fenced backyard! Spacious living room with eat in kitchen. Walk-in closets and ceiling fans in bedrooms. Tenant pays all utilities (electric, gas, water/trash).
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2207 Cottonwood PL
2207 Cottonwood Place, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1161 sqft
Cozy single family home located off Johnson Rd in Springdale. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Vinyl plank in living room & carpet in bedrooms. Eat-in kitchen. Laundry hookups. Carport. Large chain linked fenced yard. Tenant occupied until end of June.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Lowell
1 Unit Available
818 Irelan ST
818 Irelan Street, Lowell, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1436 sqft
Great opportunity to live in an amazing Neighborhood. Close to schools, parks, Hwy 71 and I-49. 3 bed rooms and 2 full baths, large living room, fenced in back yard. Don't miss this opportunity.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1507 Cavern Springs WY
1507 Cavern Springs Way, Cave Springs, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1906 sqft
Great home next to the community pool in Brentwood Subdivision, Cave Springs. Only minutes from I49, Rogers School District. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, formal dining room or office area. Large master suite with oversized bathroom and closet area.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3591 Hamm LN
3591 Hamm Lane, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1723 sqft
Well maintained 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home for lease in an excellent location in West Springdale. Located just off of Don Tyson at the Don Tyson / Carly intersection, you could easily bike to work at Tyson Headquarters.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
4719 Willow Ridge
4719 Willow Ridge Way, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1972 sqft
Beautiful home in a great area! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and is just under 2,000 square feet. Owner is flexible to lease term length, in exchange for a higher rental amount per month.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5717 S 61st ST
5717 S 61st St, Rogers, AR
Beautiful home in Rogers with 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, gourmet kitchen, office or extra den, screened in backyard, granite counters, walk-in closets, 3 car garage, and in-ground tornado shelter. Built in 2016.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Lowell
1 Unit Available
408 Driftwood ST
408 Driftwood Street, Lowell, AR
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with a sought-after open concept that extends to the large fenced in back yard! Kitchen features granite counters along with Stainless Steel appliances.