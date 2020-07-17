Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

280 Honor Court Available 08/17/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in our Heritage Heights Community - *Pre-Leasing*



Available to view August 17th!



Enjoy this cute rental homes that is 1476 sq ft home featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Located on a quiet Cul-du-Sac.

This home is in our Heritage Heights community in Bethel Heights, conveniently centered in Northwest Arkansas.

The home includes a laundry room with hook-ups, two car garage, landscaping, fenced yard, and a spacious open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank throughout the home. We are PET FRIENDLY!!! Ask us about our pet policy!



This community is located within the Springdale School District.



Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.



(RLNE4198772)