Bethel Heights, AR
280 Honor Court
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

280 Honor Court

280 Honor Court · (800) 314-4490
Location

280 Honor Court, Bethel Heights, AR 72764
Bethel Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 280 Honor Court · Avail. Aug 17

$1,250

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1476 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
280 Honor Court Available 08/17/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in our Heritage Heights Community - *Pre-Leasing*

Available to view August 17th!

Enjoy this cute rental homes that is 1476 sq ft home featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Located on a quiet Cul-du-Sac.
This home is in our Heritage Heights community in Bethel Heights, conveniently centered in Northwest Arkansas.
The home includes a laundry room with hook-ups, two car garage, landscaping, fenced yard, and a spacious open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank throughout the home. We are PET FRIENDLY!!! Ask us about our pet policy!

This community is located within the Springdale School District.

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE4198772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Honor Court have any available units?
280 Honor Court has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 280 Honor Court have?
Some of 280 Honor Court's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 Honor Court currently offering any rent specials?
280 Honor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Honor Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 280 Honor Court is pet friendly.
Does 280 Honor Court offer parking?
Yes, 280 Honor Court offers parking.
Does 280 Honor Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 Honor Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Honor Court have a pool?
No, 280 Honor Court does not have a pool.
Does 280 Honor Court have accessible units?
No, 280 Honor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Honor Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 280 Honor Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 280 Honor Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 280 Honor Court does not have units with air conditioning.
