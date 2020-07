Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Mobile home on 3/4 acre across from Beaver Lake at Monte Ne . Home has been recently painted, solid surface floors through out home except in the living room that is carpeted. Kitchen appliances stainless steel to also include refrigerator. Lots of cabinets in the kitchen, also has a nice island with chopping block surface. Rural Property . NO PETS