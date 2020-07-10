/
apartments with washer dryer
62 Apartments for rent in Bella Vista, AR with washer-dryer
3 Plymouth Ln
3 Plymouth Lane, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
3 Plymouth Ln Available 08/01/20 Charming New Construction 3 Bedroom Home - Charming New Construction home in Bella Vista! Spacious flat lot with wooded views. Open concept split floor plan with wood flooring.
9 Abingdon LN
9 Abingdon Lane, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1436 sqft
Cute single family home with circle drive, including drive-thru carport with additional storage. Newer flooring throughout. Nice sized back yard. Washer/dryer included. *NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 6/30/20.
19 Neffwood LN
19 Neffwood Lane, Bella Vista, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2949 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully remodeled home with all appliances. Wood flooring, leathered granite kitchen counters and stainless steel appliances. Updated and stylish bathrooms. Painted concrete floor in garage. Sunroom. Family room with fireplace. Workshop.
56 Wandsworth Dr
56 Wandsworth Drive, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Charming New Construction 3 Bedroom Home - Charming New Construction home in Bella Vista! Spacious flat lot with wooded views. Open concept split floor plan with wood flooring.
33 Gillingham DR
33 Gillingham Drive, Bella Vista, AR
2 Bedrooms
$895
836 sqft
Cute updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home close to Lake Avalon & Lake Windsor with new flooring throughout, updated bath, all appliances included, propane range & nice new washer and dryer.
2 Bentley LN
2 Bentley Lane, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
2008 sqft
Beautiful Townhome overlooking the #1 fairway of Kingswood Golf Course. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Master is upstairs, 2 bedrooms downstairs. 2 levels with awesome views from both sun rooms.
6 Bellingham LN
6 Bellingham Lane, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1550 sqft
Adorable Bella Vista cottage above the Back 40 mountain bike trail. Enjoy a coffee and the gorgeous view from the sunroom. Quick access to all of the Bella Vista amenities. Updated with new floors and finishes throughout. Quiet cul-de-sac.
67 Wentworth Dr
67 Wentworth Drive, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1300 sqft
Great location!!! Great 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom Bella Vista home in the Bentonville School District! Enjoy Bella Vista while being just minutes away from I49. All appliances.
9 Connie LN
9 Connie Lane, Bella Vista, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1918 sqft
Nicely updated end-unit townhome in Brompton Courts. Fresh paint and flooring. Three bedrooms, plus an office! One bedroom on main level. Other two bedrooms on lower level. Great storage space. Washer and dryer included.
31 Estes Drive
31 Estes Drive, Bella Vista, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful fully renovated townhome in Bella Vista - Property Id: 306241 This home has been renovated top to bottom! New everything and beautifully furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Bella Vista
Bella Vista East
24 Skyline Drive
24 Skyline Drive, Benton County, AR
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
This well maintained home has a lot to offer for the price. Enjoy evenings and cook outs in the beautifully shaded backyard with wooden decks and covered porch.
3901 NW Creekstone BLVD
3901 Northwest Creekstone Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1909 sqft
GORGEOUS TOWN-HOME THAT FEATURES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, FRENCH DOORS, RUSTIC BEAMED CEILINGS,GAS LOG FIREPLACE, HI-PRO WINDOWS/INSULATION, SURROUND SOUND,BUILT INS WITH TONS OF STORAGE,LAWN CARE INCLUDED, CONVENIENT ACCESS TO 549, AND WALKING
Results within 5 miles of Bella Vista
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR
1 Bedroom
$788
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
981 sqft
Quiet community on wooded property. Large apartments with natural light and walk-in closets. Furnished units available. Community amenities include volleyball court, pool, and coffee park. Carport parking available. Easy access to I-49.
Downtown Bentonville
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$799
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Square Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
153 Hall Drive
153 Hall Dr, Pea Ridge, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1433 sqft
Pea Ridge Townhouse - Property Id: 315192 Come live in one of the fastest growing cities in Northwest Arkansas. Enjoy the small town feel of Pea Ridge with great schools and low crime.
944 Kensington DR
944 Kensington Drive, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1325 sqft
Beautiful duplex in the Copper Oaks Subdivision. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Granite Counter Tops, Ceramic Tile, Gas fireplace, Split Floor plan. Refrigerator included. Privacy fenced back yard!!
211 Alder ST
211 Alder St, Benton County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1425 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home in central Pea Ridge just minutes from Bentonville and Rogers.
2005 SW 20Th ST
2005 Southwest 20th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1925 sqft
Gorgeous home in the Windwood Subdivision. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Hardwood flooring, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in Kitchen. Huge Master with walk in closets and shower. Jacuzzi Tub.
712 Tiger BLVD Unit #D
712 Tiger Boulevard, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1150 sqft
Private 2 Br 2bath townhouse in a great Bentonville location. Walk to restaurants. Close to bike trails. This unit equipped with all appliances for tennant use. Split floor plan, nice privacy fenced patio area.
Downtown Bentonville
612 SW B
612 Southwest B Street, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1332 sqft
Live, Play, Love downtown Bentonville while living in a townhouse at Dunn & Davis. These homes feature private entrances and several have attached private garages.
1805 SW Ashbury ST
1805 Southwest Ashbury Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1772 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom home with a fully fenced backyard! Large kitchen complete with pantry and eat in dining. Split floor plan with large master and laundry. Backyard has covered deck/patio. Tenant to provide refrigerator, washer, and dryer.
2302 SW 17th ST
2302 Southwest 17th Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1727 sqft
A 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage home over 1700 sq feet just minutes from town. Colorful scheme through out, Extra formal dining, ALL appliances to convey, gas fireplace, large master with jacuzzi, and large fenced yard for privacy.
Downtown Bentonville
206 6th ST
206 SE 6th St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
910 sqft
Check out this totally remodeled and furnished home for lease. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping in downtown Bentonville. Minimum of 3 mo. lease.
106 NW Park ST Unit #B
106 NW Park St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful, fully furnished townhome in Downtown Bentonville! 2.5 blocks to Crystal Bridges Museum "Art Trail", and close proximity to Bentonville Square, fantastic restaurants, and Walmart HQ. Internet is included, tenant pays all other utilities.