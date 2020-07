Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony carport air conditioning accessible carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking

Freshly painted with new carpet in the living room and both bedrooms. Has new refrigerator and stove. It has a carport too. For more information contact Call Property Management at 793-4444. www.richrealty1.com Equal Housing Opportunity

Freshly painted with new Carpet in the living room and both bedrooms. Has a carport too, This unit is listed for rent by Rich Realty www.richrealty1.com . Please call Peter Gavin at 1-870-805-8780 for more information. Equal Housing Opportunity