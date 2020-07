Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Bright and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with a bonus room upstairs that can be used 4th bedroom! Beautiful flooring, high ceilings, kitchen with plenty of storage, separate his and her's closets in master bathroom, fully fenced backyard, deck for easy entertaining and A SHOP WITH ELECTRICITY! This house has everything you've been looking for and more!