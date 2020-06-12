Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:48 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Warrior, AL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9384 Hoffman Place
9384 Hoffman Place, Warrior, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,365
9384 Hoffman Place Available 07/12/20 Home for Rent in Warrior, AL...Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! - 4 Bedroom/ 2 bath with 2 car garage home for rent in a great location, just minutes from I65! Located in the Smith Glen subdivision.
Results within 5 miles of Warrior

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
355 Kelley Dr
355 Kelley Drive, Kimberly, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,250
2000 sqft
Newly renovated property located in Kimberly with 5 beds, 3 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring , a covered porch and a sun room!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785!!

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1271 Railroad Drive
1271 Railroad Drive, Blount County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1651 sqft
What a spectacular country home in Hayden! There is a privated driveway and lots of parking. The covered front porch wraps around the side of the house to the fenced-in side yard.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
333 Quail Hollow Road
333 Quail Hollow Rd, Blount County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1234 sqft
Welcome to Warrior! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has high ceilings and an updated kitchen! Enjoy stainless steel appliances, direct access to the laundry room, a tin back splash, and a 5 burner flat-top stove for family dinners! This Southern

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1064 Echo Trail
1064 Echo Trail, Smoke Rise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1712 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Welcome home to this 3 bedroom and 2 bath home! This beautiful home features a spacious living and dining area.

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
575 Westland Lane
575 Westland Lane, Morris, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1152 sqft
This cute house in Morris welcomes you with a covered front porch. The house has new flooring throughout. The kitchen has been recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, and upgraded cabinets and hardware.
Results within 10 miles of Warrior

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1397 Woodridge Place
1397 Woodridge Pl, Gardendale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1384 sqft
1397 Woodridge Place Available 07/15/20 Brand new construction for lease in Gardendale - The Ashford floor plan offers open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Luxury Vinyl floors flow throughout the living area.

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
8263 Country Circle
8263 Country Circle, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1429 sqft
Amazing house with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage! The kitchen is very spacious, Wooden countertops, with appliances and cabinet space. The kitchen also has a pantry.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3626 Woody Ln
3626 Woody Lane, Jefferson County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
600 sqft
Take a look at this beautiful 2BR/1BA house in Pinson! Enjoy the outdoors from one of the two great decks! The kitchen has been renovated with granite counters and has lots of cabinet space! New flooring, fresh paint, updated hardware and more! Call
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Warrior, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Warrior renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

