3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM
15 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Warrior, AL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
408 S Highland Drive
408 South Highland Drive, Warrior, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Home for rent in Warrior - This is a single family home located in Warrior. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a storage unit, a large yard, & a closed in carport for storage or entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
321 Louisa Street
321 Louisa Street, Warrior, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1514 sqft
Warrior - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen w/dishwasher, 1.5 Story home, to take a video tour of this home, go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on "find a home". No Pets Allowed (RLNE3431897)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9384 Hoffman Place
9384 Hoffman Place, Warrior, AL
9384 Hoffman Place Available 07/12/20 Home for Rent in Warrior, AL...Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! - 4 Bedroom/ 2 bath with 2 car garage home for rent in a great location, just minutes from I65! Located in the Smith Glen subdivision.
Results within 5 miles of Warrior
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
151 Trotter Court
151 Trotter Ct, Morris, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1422 sqft
Home for rent in Morris...*PICK YOUR PROMO!!! 3D Virtual Tour Now Available!!! - ?? Click the link below to tour this home in 3D NOW!! ?? https://www.zillow.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
355 Kelley Dr
355 Kelley Drive, Kimberly, AL
Newly renovated property located in Kimberly with 5 beds, 3 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring , a covered porch and a sun room!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785!!
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
1271 Railroad Drive
1271 Railroad Drive, Blount County, AL
What a spectacular country home in Hayden! There is a privated driveway and lots of parking. The covered front porch wraps around the side of the house to the fenced-in side yard.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
333 Quail Hollow Road
333 Quail Hollow Rd, Blount County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1234 sqft
Welcome to Warrior! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has high ceilings and an updated kitchen! Enjoy stainless steel appliances, direct access to the laundry room, a tin back splash, and a 5 burner flat-top stove for family dinners! This Southern
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
8604 Old Highway 31
8604 Old Highway 31, Kimberly, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1587 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
1064 Echo Trail
1064 Echo Trail, Smoke Rise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1712 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Welcome home to this 3 bedroom and 2 bath home! This beautiful home features a spacious living and dining area.
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
575 Westland Lane
575 Westland Lane, Morris, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1152 sqft
This cute house in Morris welcomes you with a covered front porch. The house has new flooring throughout. The kitchen has been recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, and upgraded cabinets and hardware.
Results within 10 miles of Warrior
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1397 Woodridge Place
1397 Woodridge Pl, Gardendale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1384 sqft
1397 Woodridge Place Available 07/15/20 Brand new construction for lease in Gardendale - The Ashford floor plan offers open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Luxury Vinyl floors flow throughout the living area.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9524 Bryan Rd
9524 Bryan Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1831 sqft
*** coming soon*** This home is a great find!! Pinson Valley Schools, this home has 3 beds, 2 baths and 2 car garage!!! Covered front porch, HUGE fenced in back yard AND extra storage building! All newly renovated on the inside with luxury flooring,
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
7760 Old Bradford Road
7760 Old Bradford Road, Jefferson County, AL
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
309 Redwood Lane
309 Redwood Lane, Blount County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1188 sqft
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
8263 Country Circle
8263 Country Circle, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1429 sqft
Amazing house with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage! The kitchen is very spacious, Wooden countertops, with appliances and cabinet space. The kitchen also has a pantry.
