Spacious adorable home located near town and in Talladega, AL. Recently renovated and whole interior of the house freshly painted. This is a great family home. There are beautiful hardwood floors in the living room and throughout the house. The Laundry area is located in the half bath and plenty of space. Cozy home ready to move in for reliable person. Nice and quiet neighborhood near the hospital and shopping center. No pet policy. Currently taking Applications and house is available now. April move in SPECIAL *** Rent reduce for limited time.

No Pets Allowed



