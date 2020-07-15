/
3 bedroom apartments
37 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Saraland, AL
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
456 Scott Drive
456 Scott Dr, Saraland, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1301 sqft
Great home located in Saraland. Convenient to Shopping, desired Saraland Schools, & Highway 43. Home is in great shape and in high demand.
Results within 1 mile of Saraland
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
5509 DARRING STREET
5509 Darring St, Satsuma, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1416 sqft
3 bed 1 bath, large living/dining area, kitchen, den, carport 20x24, 2 car garage/workshop area, concrete parking slab on left side of house, nice lot located in satsuma.
Results within 10 miles of Saraland
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
Dauphin Acres
Midtown Oaks Townhomes
2500 Dauphinwood Dr, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$804
1300 sqft
Midtown Oaks Townhomes is ideally and centrally located in the Midtown area of Mobile. Experience our extraordinary lifestyle paired with old Mobile charm. Enjoy a vigorous workout in our fitness center or cool off in our sparkling swimming pool.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Summer Place
557 Azalea Road, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$760
858 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Place in Mobile. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
Jackson Heights
4097 Airport Blvd.
4097 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL
GREAT HOME CONVENIENTLY CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND 1-65! - This large updated home is conveniently located to I-65, Whole Foods, shopping and restaurants.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
Mertz
2748 S Thompson Dr
2748 South Thompson Drive, Mobile, AL
2748 S Thompson Dr Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home Located Off Government Street - This is a beautiful four bedroom two bath home located right off of Government Street by I65 and Airport Blvd. It has a large fenced in yard.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
Berkleigh
805 Schaub Ave.
805 Schaub Avenue, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3/2 Screen room, pond - This exceptionally well-cared-for home has many upgrades that make it a truly nice place to live.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
Woodlawn
1365 RIVIERA DRIVE
1365 West Riviera Drive, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
This adorable home is waiting. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a huge back yard. Check out the built in cabinets, you will have plenty of storage place. You are close to everything.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
Parkhill
105 VILLAGE CIRCLE W
105 West Village Circle, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
Close to the University of South Alabama, churches, parks, restaurants, and so much more. This is a great home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with nice neutral colors, and hardwood and tile flooring throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
Berkleigh
809 ARBOR COURT
809 Arbor Ct, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1860 sqft
Lovely Patio style home at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Arbors of Pinehurst. Well maintained home with large family room and corner fireplace that leads to a nice sunroom which is heated and cooled. Plantation shutters are throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
Parkhill
4275 HORLOESTHER COURT
4275 Horloesther Court, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Cute updated cottage on a quaint street close to the University of South Alabama. Move in ready with hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, wooden blinds throughout, and spacious bonus room.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
Carlen
100 GLENWOOD STREET
100 Glenwood Street, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
This is the quintessential Midtown cottage you know you have to have. 3 bedrooms 2 baths hardwood floors throughout with a cute office nook, an enclosed from porch and original built ins.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
Parkhill
404 UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD
404 University Boulevard, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1250 sqft
Just a walk across the street to South Alabama. Single attached carport and fenced yard.
Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
Redstone
2900 Lakeside Dr
2900 Lakeside Drive, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1344 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
Airmont
3858 HILLCREST LANE
3858 Hillcrest Lane, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
Cute house in nice neighborhood off of Azalea and Cottage Hill Rd. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets and stainless appliances. Great size back yard with beautiful trees. Single attached carport.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
Hillsdale
6417 ZEIGLER BOULEVARD
6417 Zeigler Boulevard, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Lovely home with hardwood floors and ceramic tile. Blinds throughout home. All appliances in kitchen including built-in microwave. Pantry and nice white cabinets. Double closet in master bedroom.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
Parkhill
312 JUDSON DRIVE
312 Judson Drive East, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1800 sqft
Convenient location to South Alabama. Den with fireplace. Nice size bedrooms and master bedroom has a whirlpool tub. Screened patio looking into nice shady back yard.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
Berkleigh
917 WILDWOOD AVENUE
917 Wildwood Avenue, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1450 sqft
Super cute home in Pinehurst subdivision. Living room with wood burning fireplace that leads to an enclosed sun porch that is vented. Sun room has built-in window seat. Fenced backyard. Home pre-wired for alarm.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
Jackson Heights
4016 Cresthaven
4016 Cresthaven Road, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
4016 Cresthaven Available 08/01/20 4016 Cresthaven Road - CURRENTLY UNDER RENOVATION Very nice 3 bedrooms and two Bathrooms House Totally Electric comes with refrigerator and stove, washer and dryer hook-up, single carport, and tile through out
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
Cody
6604 Valdez Dr
6604 Valdez Drive, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
6604 Valdez Drive - House Choice Voucher (Section 8) ALSO. Nice 3/1 House with Big Yard, Ceramic Tile through out. House has central AC, gas heat, gas water heater, gas stove, refrigerator, washer, and dryer hookups.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
Jackson Heights
304 Dawn Place
304 Dawn Place, Mobile, AL
304 Dawn Place Available 08/01/20 304 Dawn Place, Mobile, AL 36609 - Four Bedrooms and Two Bath House. House for SECTION 8 ONLY. $1,200 Rent $1,200 Deposit. (RLNE5840085)
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
Parkhill
5450 Lusann Drive
5450 Lusann Drive, Mobile, AL
UPCOMING LISTING! GREAT HOME NEAR USA! - This home boasts four bedrooms and three baths! Yes, you read that right! There is also a fifth room that has an armoire that the owner has left behind and could be a fifth bedroom or an office.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
Cody
6452 Barker Dr N
6452 Barker Drive East, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
6452 Barker Dr N Available 08/01/20 6452 BARKER STREET NORTH - CURRENTLY UNDER RENOVATION 3/1 HOUSE FRESH PAINT INSIDE AND OUTSIDE. HOUSE HAS FENCED YARD, CENTRAL A/C WITH GAS HEAT, GAS STOVE AND REFRIGERATOR .
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
7165 Colonel Greirson Dr
7165 Colonel Grierson Drive, Baldwin County, AL
Charming 4 bedroom 3 bath that sits on an a little over an 1ACRE lot in BROMLEY WOODS. Zoned Spanish Fort Schools! Available mid June. Lawn Care can be added for $150/m Please call our office for more info! 251-273-837.
