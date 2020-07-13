84 Apartments for rent in Phenix City, AL with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Phenix City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...
1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
16 Units Available
District at Phenix City
2698 College Dr, Phenix City, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1536 sqft
The District at Phenix City provides residents with a peaceful, comfortable and tranquil oasis nestled in East Alabama. Conveniently enjoy a short walk to Troy State University and an easy drive to downtown Phenix City, Columbus, and Fort Benning.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
58 Oakwood Dr
58 Oakwood Drive, Phenix City, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2149 sqft
58 Oakwood Dr Available 08/01/20 Brick 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Ranch in Smiths Station School District - Beautiful Brick 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on 3/4 acre, backs up to pond.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
50 Brentwood Dr
50 Brentwood Dr, Phenix City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1542 sqft
Living room w/fireplace, dining area, full kitchen, electric stove, refrigerator w/ice maker, dishwasher, laundry room, 2 car garage, central h/a, patio & burglar alarm. Caged animals only - No Dogs or Cats allowed.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2405 21st Ave
2405 21st Ave, Phenix City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1387 sqft
Great location in central Phenix City wtih a great room, dining area, full eat-in kitchen w/ electric stove, fridge w/ ice maker, built-in dishwasher, laundry room, w/d connection, fully carpeted, master bedroom features double walk-in closets,

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1600 Industrial Dr
1600 Industrial Dr, Phenix City, AL
Studio
$2,295
9800 sqft
Commercial office/warehouse for lease located just off Seale Rd close to US 431 and US 280. - 1.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2123 7th St
2123 7th St, Phenix City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1398 sqft
You will love the super convenient location of this great home with new hardwood flooring and new frieze carpet with thick pad,Great Room, Dining Area, Full-Eat-In Kitchen, Electric Stove, Microwave, Refrig w/ Ice Maker, Built-in Dishwasher, Garbage

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
28 Springwood Drive
28 Springwood Drive, Phenix City, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
3500 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Meadowwood Subdivision Pending application - New paint . Very spacious 3,500 square foot, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the Meadowood Subdivision.

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
27 Ridgebrook Drive
27 Ridgebrook Dr, Phenix City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1559 sqft
PLEASE NOTE: Showings are set up by calling 706-225-8455 ONLY, please follow the prompts on your smartphone, this ensures a streamlined process with proper required documentation etc. The home is only featured by Aadvantage H.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1322 Ingersoll Dr
1322 Ingersoll Dr, Phenix City, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
2478 sqft
This exceptional home has walking in to the Foyer greeted by the Formal Living/Dining Space & Beautiful Hardwood Flooring, Large Kitchen w/ Granite, Stainless Appliances, Large Pantry & an Abundance of Cabinet Space. Large Greatroom w/ Fireplace.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
16 Cedarwood Ln
16 Cedarwood Lane, Phenix City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1900 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Meadowood Subdivision in Phenix City, AL. 15 minutes away from uptown Columbus and 20 minutes away from the Ft. Benning gate.
Results within 1 mile of Phenix City
1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Lofts at Riverwalk
3201 1st Ave, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$785
1026 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The large community features easy access to the downtown area but in a small town-feel community. On-site pool, tennis court, fitness center, and laundry facility. Apartments offer high ceilings, bay windows, and exposed brick walls.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Columbus
1201 Front Avenue #321
1201 Front Avenue, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1448 sqft
Elegant, Riverfront Property! - This loft features granite counter tops throughout and a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the convenience of a fitness center and out grills on site.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
87 Lee Road 2134
87 Le Rd 2134, Smiths Station, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1962 sqft
Great room w/ fireplace, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen,office, electric stove, fridge w/ ice maker, built-in dishwasher, laundry room, walk-in closets, granite counter tops throughout the house,hardwood floors in great room and dining room,

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Columbus
438 1ST AVENUE
438 1st Avenue, Columbus, GA
Studio
$2,250
1338 sqft
Great downtown home for Lieutenants coming to Ft Benning for a shorter period of time! Lease can be adjusted from short term to longer term if needed.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
463 Lee Road 2138
463 Lee Road 2138, Lee County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1729 sqft
3 BD 2 BTH, living room dining room combo, formal dining room, full kitchen with electric stove and range, microwave, fridge, dishwasher, washer dryer connections, total electric, 2 car garage, central HVAC, rear fencing in back yard
Results within 5 miles of Phenix City
1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
32 Units Available
Enclave at Highland Ridge
8500 Franciscan Woods Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,101
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1350 sqft
Poolside apartments in a modern residential community. Units come with air conditioning, carpets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Sand volleyball court, trash valet and guest parking. Close to Route 80.
1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
7 Units Available
Grove Park
1448 Grove Park Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
1172 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1517 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2166 sqft
At Grove Park it's all about living in the moment! Relax by our resort-style salt water pool or play a game of tennis. Choose from our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with designer features.
1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Azalea Ridge
1400 Boxwood Blvd, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,264
1175 sqft
Discover your new home at Azalea Ridge! Conveniently located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Azalea Ridge offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
11 Units Available
Greenhill
3525 Gentian Boulevard, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$549
483 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$449
386 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Hill this isnt your ordinary student housing community near Columbus State University.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1220 Cottage Pointe Ct
1220 Cottage Pointe Ct, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2792 sqft
1220 Cottage Pointe Ct Available 07/24/20 4BR/2.5 baths home in North Columbus! - 6 year old home features 2800 sqft, 4 BR/ 2.5 baths, Open layout, master bedroom is on the main floor, loft, fenced yard, 2-car garage. (RLNE4868916)

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1713 Slade Dr
1713 Slade Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1812 sqft
WALK TO THE PARK! Stately 3 BR 2 BA brick home in the Lake Bottom area, Lovely living room w/ fireplace, Charming kitchen w/ stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, Formal Dining Room, Gleaming hardwood floors, Private parking and carport, Central

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1910 Rosemont Dr
1910 Rosemont Drive, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$675
1200 sqft
This charming home is in excellent condition with refinished hardwood floors and updated kitchen and bath. You'll love the big deck on the back. Separate garage is great for vehicle or storage. Living room with a fireplace. Den. Formal dining room.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1735 Celia Dr
1735 Celia Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$650
998 sqft
MORE HOME FOR LESS MONEY! Affordable 3 BR 1.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2712 Tip Top Dr
2712 Tip Top Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$675
1010 sqft
living room, full kitchen, washer/dryer connections, hardwood floors, carport, patio, rear fencing, NO PETS
City Guide for Phenix City, AL

With its deep-seeded historical roots dating back to the 19th century, its award-winning community and its sometimes Georgia/sometimes Alabama lifestyle, Phenix City is a surefire bet. With an abundance of cheap apartments to choose from in outstanding apartment communities, your new Phenix apartment rental is only a few clicks away.

When it comes to apartment rentals in Phenix City, quality living is the standard. But this doesn’t mean that rents are high or that the people are pretentious. In fact, apartment rentals in Phenix City are pretty cheap and the people are as charming as their southern accents would let on. Renting an apartment here simply means that you can find a one-bedroom apartment for about $500 complete with upgrades and amenities. Typically, one-bedroom apartments in Phenix range between $500-$750 and while two-bedrooms range from to $600 to $895. Phenix City apartment rentals are also full of amenities and it’s not unlikely that your new apartment will feature a pool, balcony, in-unit washer and dryer and some paid utilities (at least water, sewer, trash).

As you may have guessed, luxury apartments in Phenix City are all around. Local apartment communities like Steeple Crest Luxury Apartments roll out the red carpet for residents and offer spacious apartments without breaking the bank for the finer things in life. Paying around $755 here will land you a 912 square foot one bedroom apartment packed to the brim with great features such as gourmet kitchens, tanning salons on site, Wi-Fi at the pool, fitness/cycling center, and gated access in your new apartment. There are also some great, furnished apartments in Phenix for those moving with a lighter load. While you can find furnished apartments at some of the luxury apartments in town you can also tap into that humble side and pay less at communities like Greenleaf Apartments, which features furnished apartments and short-term leases.

Another glorious thing about this sweet southern city is that virtually every apartment community offers a move-in special, renewal incentives or some other perk for future and current renters. Move-in deposits without specials cost between $300-$500. Those moving with pets will be happy to know that Phenix has no shortage of pet-friendly apartments. Some units only require a pet deposit while other also require a monthly pet rent of about $15 so be sure to check before committing to life with a four-legged roommate.

Saving so much money in rent for your new Phenix City apartment, you’ll be able to take in all the city has to offer. From golf and shopping during the day to testing out the local nightlife (Phenix shares its hotspots with neighboring Columbus, Georgia), you can enjoy your new phenomenal apartment in Phenix City. Happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Phenix City, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Phenix City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

