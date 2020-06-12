Apartment List
/
AL
/
oxford
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:45 AM

14 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Oxford, AL

Finding an apartment in Oxford that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
33 Rosemary Lane
33 Rosemary Ln, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
33 Rosemary Lane - Single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on large corner lot with covered back porch and circle drive.
Results within 1 mile of Oxford

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
51 Bee Cove Road
51 Bee Cove Rd, Calhoun County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
51 Bee Cove Road Available 07/15/20 51 Bee Cove NEWLY REDUCED PRICE ! White Plains Anniston Area - 51 Bee Cove !! 51 Bee Cove !!!!!!!!! White Plains Anniston Area Just a short distance from Golden Springs and the Oxford Exchange.

1 of 42

Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
84 Twin Oaks Drive
84 Twin Oaks Dr, Calhoun County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$935
1376 sqft
Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents about how you can get 50% off your security deposit! Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
Results within 5 miles of Oxford

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
714 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE
714 Maplewood Ave, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
714 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE Available 07/24/20 714 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located in ANNISTON !! - 714 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE !!!! (RLNE2384010)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
410 Iron City Cut-Off Road
410 Iron City Cutoff, Calhoun County, AL
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
White Plains Area 410 Iron City Cut-Off Road, Anniston, AL 36207 - This unique property in White Plains is 5,244 Sq. Ft.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
830 Maplewood Avenue
830 Maplewood Ave, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1800 sqft
3 bedroom & 1.5 bsths - This updated home sits on a large corner lot in East Anniston. It has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. There is also a large yard with a storage building. Spire Gas Anniston Water Alabama Power (RLNE5639020)

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
249 Cunningham Dr
249 Cunningham Dr, Calhoun County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1750 sqft
Remodeled one level home in the Wellborn School District with laminate and tile flooring throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Oxford

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
655 White Oak Circle
655 White Oak Cir, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1613 sqft
Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
106 White Oak Circle
106 White Oak Cir, Talladega County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1801 sqft
Great NEW Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10 Hawk Lane
10 Hawk Ln, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1801 sqft
NEW Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
44 Maple Leaf Drive
44 Maple Leaf Dr, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1804 sqft
Two Level Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
101 Hadley Court
101 Hadley Ct, Lincoln, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,245
1457 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
1 Unit Available
15 Hawk Lane
15 Hawk Ln, Talladega County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1640 sqft
Four bedroom home available in Lincoln, Alabama. Home has living room, dining area, kitchen, garage access, four bedrooms and two baths. Home is 1640 square feet. Pets case by case. Hardwoods and plush carpet upstairs. Washer dryer hookups.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
160 Jackson Lane
160 Jackson Ln, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
Home for Rent in Lincoln, AL!! Available to View NOW!!!...ONE MONTH FREE RENT SPECIAL! Deposit Pending!!! - This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with office/playroom. Located just minutes from the Honda plant and Talladega Super Speedway.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Oxford, AL

Finding an apartment in Oxford that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Oxford 2 BedroomsOxford 3 BedroomsOxford Apartments with Balcony
Oxford Apartments with GarageOxford Apartments with Parking
Oxford Dog Friendly ApartmentsOxford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALVestavia Hills, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALMargaret, ALGadsden, AL
Tarrant, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALLincoln, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, ALSylacauga, ALRome, GAJacksonville, AL
Trussville, ALIrondale, ALAnniston, ALBrook Highland, ALPinson, ALCarrollton, GAChildersburg, ALClay, ALCenter Point, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus