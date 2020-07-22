All apartments in Oxford
904 Snow Street
904 Snow Street

904 Snow St · (256) 236-1188
Location

904 Snow St, Oxford, AL 36203

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 904 Snow Street · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
904 Snow Street - One level, brick home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, completely remodeled with new wiring, windows and a/c, kitchen with granite countertops, stainless range, fridge, dishwasher & over the counter microwave, laminate or ceramic tile flooring throughout. Master bathroom features decorative walk-in tile shower. Living room/dining combo open in to kitchen, large laundry. All electric. Privacy fenced back lawn with large patio and large storage building. Lots of parking. No Section 8.

(RLNE5968401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Snow Street have any available units?
904 Snow Street has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 904 Snow Street have?
Some of 904 Snow Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Snow Street currently offering any rent specials?
904 Snow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Snow Street pet-friendly?
No, 904 Snow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxford.
Does 904 Snow Street offer parking?
Yes, 904 Snow Street offers parking.
Does 904 Snow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Snow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Snow Street have a pool?
No, 904 Snow Street does not have a pool.
Does 904 Snow Street have accessible units?
No, 904 Snow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Snow Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Snow Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Snow Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 904 Snow Street has units with air conditioning.
