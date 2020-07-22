Amenities

904 Snow Street - One level, brick home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, completely remodeled with new wiring, windows and a/c, kitchen with granite countertops, stainless range, fridge, dishwasher & over the counter microwave, laminate or ceramic tile flooring throughout. Master bathroom features decorative walk-in tile shower. Living room/dining combo open in to kitchen, large laundry. All electric. Privacy fenced back lawn with large patio and large storage building. Lots of parking. No Section 8.



(RLNE5968401)