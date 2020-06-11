All apartments in Muscle Shoals
402 Ford Road
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

402 Ford Road

402 Ford Road · (256) 718-2000
Location

402 Ford Road, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**Will be available for move in Mid-May/Early-June**
402 Ford Road Muscle Shoals, Al 35661

Beds: 4
Baths: 2
Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave
Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes
Heat/Air: Central Unit
Flooring: Tile
Parking: Garage
Utilities: Tenants are responsible
Lawncare: Tenants are responsible
Pets Allowed: Yes, up to 2 pets 25lbs and under are welcome with a $250 deposit.
Section 8: Not accepted on this property

Description: Be the first to live in this brand new home! Located on a quiet street just off of River Road. It features a master bedroom with master bath and three additional bedrooms and bathroom. Has an open layout for living space and kitchen area. Brand new appliances include fridge, stove, overhead microwave, and dishwasher. This home also features a large garage for parking as well as a patio in the back. We request you drive by our homes before scheduling a showing. Pets under 25lbs are welcome with a $250 pet fee.

Rent: $1650
Security Deposit $1000
Pet Fee: $250
Application Fee: $25 per applicant

Call 256-718-2000 to schedule your showing!
For a list of our available properties please visit holmesandhickman.com

This property is managed by Holmes and Hickman Property Management, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Ford Road have any available units?
402 Ford Road has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 402 Ford Road have?
Some of 402 Ford Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Ford Road currently offering any rent specials?
402 Ford Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Ford Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 Ford Road is pet friendly.
Does 402 Ford Road offer parking?
Yes, 402 Ford Road does offer parking.
Does 402 Ford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Ford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Ford Road have a pool?
No, 402 Ford Road does not have a pool.
Does 402 Ford Road have accessible units?
No, 402 Ford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Ford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 Ford Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Ford Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 402 Ford Road has units with air conditioning.
