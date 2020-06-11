Amenities
**Will be available for move in Mid-May/Early-June**
402 Ford Road Muscle Shoals, Al 35661
Beds: 4
Baths: 2
Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave
Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes
Heat/Air: Central Unit
Flooring: Tile
Parking: Garage
Utilities: Tenants are responsible
Lawncare: Tenants are responsible
Pets Allowed: Yes, up to 2 pets 25lbs and under are welcome with a $250 deposit.
Section 8: Not accepted on this property
Description: Be the first to live in this brand new home! Located on a quiet street just off of River Road. It features a master bedroom with master bath and three additional bedrooms and bathroom. Has an open layout for living space and kitchen area. Brand new appliances include fridge, stove, overhead microwave, and dishwasher. This home also features a large garage for parking as well as a patio in the back. We request you drive by our homes before scheduling a showing. Pets under 25lbs are welcome with a $250 pet fee.
Rent: $1650
Security Deposit $1000
Pet Fee: $250
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Call 256-718-2000 to schedule your showing!
For a list of our available properties please visit holmesandhickman.com
This property is managed by Holmes and Hickman Property Management, Inc.