Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

143 Katy Circle - Welcome Home to 143 Katy Circle!

This lovely home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, a formal living and dining room, a family room, and many more great features. The master bathroom has dual vanities a garden tub and separate shower. Feel free to relax on the back porch and watch the family or guests enjoy the massive fenced back yard. 3 bedrooms are upstairs one has its own adjoining bath while the other two share a Jack and Jill bath with dual vanities. A bonus area perfect for a desk or play area is at the top of the stairs. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. Contact us today before this one is gone! You can apply by visiting us online at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.

To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.



Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval, no dogs over 40 lbs. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant



AHI Properties

8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States

Phone: +1 205-682-9106



*Owner is Licensed Real Estate Agent in the State of Alabama*



