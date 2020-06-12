/
2 bedroom apartments
30 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Madison, AL
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
13 Units Available
Madison Landing at Research Park
2002 Flagstone Dr, Madison, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1017 sqft
These apartments offer easy access to I-565 and are just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and great schools. Units feature walk-in closets and a wood-burning oven.
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
7 Units Available
Somerset at Madison
121 Continental Dr, Madison, AL
2 Bedrooms
$982
1057 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset at Madison in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
190 Shelton Road
190 Shelton Road, Madison, AL
2 Bedrooms
$749
918 sqft
Large 2 bed 2 bath in Madison. Close to 565 and 72. Plenty of storage including outside storage on your Patio. We have a great playground and a salt water pool! Email me at Forestpark190@gmail.com for more information or call 256-772-3662.
Results within 1 mile of Madison
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
Bridge Pointe Apartments
7584 Old Madison Pike, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1041 sqft
Bridge Pointe has the apartment home you’ve been searching for. Our beautiful Huntsville, AL apartment community offers plenty of must-have features and amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
18 Units Available
Capital Park at Seventy Two West
6941 Highway 72 W, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1229 sqft
In the heart of the high-tech corridor, these apartments feature keyless entry doors, fiber optic cable and charging stations with USB ports. Residents enjoy a stunning saltwater swimming pool among many other incredible amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
23 Units Available
Main Street Apartment Homes
1450 Paramount Dr, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$965
1058 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Huntsville close to Cummings Research Park, I-565 and Route 255. Outdoor swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center and coffee bar. Recently renovated units with hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Madison
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Addison Park Apts
19 Units Available
Addison Park
41 Addison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1113 sqft
Addison Park Apartments has everything you need to make your life as easy and comfortable as possible.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Ashbury Woods Apartments
18 Units Available
Ashbury Woods
32 Ashbury Woods Dr, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$980
1117 sqft
Ashbury Woods welcomes you with modern conveniences such as an exercise facility available 24/7 and an outdoor pool to lounge around.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
32 Units Available
The Paddock Club at Providence
685 Providence Main St, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$956
1139 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to the recently redesigned Paddock Club at Providence apartment homes located in Huntsville, Alabama.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Overlook
1500 Sparkman Dr NW, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$694
850 sqft
The Overlook in Huntsville, Alabama is close to everything and far from ordinary. Centrally located in Huntsville, you'll find stunning views and natural beauty combined with all the modern amenities that create a feeling of home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Providence Ridge Apartments
24 Units Available
Bridgewater
1501 Old Monrovia Rd NW, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
988 sqft
Apartments in Hunstville, Alabama Looking for a new place to call home? Bridgewater Apartments in Northeast Huntsville has what you are looking for...
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
31 Units Available
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre
6854 Governors W, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1117 sqft
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre is more than just a place to call home. At Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre youll find our prime location to shopping, dining, and entertainment appealing.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
11 Units Available
WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE
6500 Walden Run Cir, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1049 sqft
Award-winning on-site management company in a gated access community. Fully equipped fitness center, leash-free pet park and pool. Homes have central air and heat, G.E. appliances and huge closets.
Last updated June 1 at 03:21pm
88 Units Available
The Collins
1100 Enterprise Way Northwest, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1164 sqft
Welcome home to The Collins, where ease of living meets crafted style. Surrounded by natural beauty in the heart of Research Park, connect at Huntsville’s exclusive gated property catered to exceed your desires at every stage.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
25254 Everblake Drive
25254 Everblake Dr, Limestone County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse in Madison! - Unit includes 2BR, 2BA, open floor plan, spacious kitchen with custom cabinets and isolated laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Appliances include: refrigerator, range/oven, microwave, and dishwasher.
Results within 10 miles of Madison
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Huntsville
21 Units Available
Artisan Twickenham Square
700 Dorothy Ford Ln SW, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1124 sqft
Artisan at Twickenham Square is now leasing brand new, luxury apartment homes in Huntsville, Alabama. Artisan is located in the heart of Twickenham Square, Huntsville's first urban hotspot.
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
6 Units Available
Malibu at Martin
8003 Benaroya Ln SW, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$765
1050 sqft
Malibu at Martin Apartments is located in Southeast Huntsville Alabama offering a retreat from life’s busy schedule.
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
7 Units Available
Huntsville Parc Apartment Homes
1 Springtime Blvd SW, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1017 sqft
Convenient to Westbury Square and Rosies Shopping Plaza, this community offers residents a pet-friendly environment along with a pool, fitness center and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature open kitchens, private balconies/patios and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
6 Units Available
Garden Cove
3315 Dunn Dr, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
Garden Cove is the top apartment community in Huntsville that offers affordable housing. We have newly renovated apartments, a new leasing office, clubhouse, playground and much more. We have the community amenities and features you desire.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2320 Colony Drive SW
2320 Colony Drive Southwest, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
Beautiful Condo Available Soon - Newly Updated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo available soon in private Amberwood neighborhood off of Golf Rd.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3606 Clopton St.
3606 Clopton Street Southwest, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
CHARMING TWO BED/ ONE BATH - HISTORIC DISTRICT - Available now! This spacious home has two bedrooms/ 1 bath and located in Huntsville's charming Historic District. Freshly painted with hardwoods through out.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2402 15th St SW
2402 15th Street Southwest, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1033 sqft
2402 15th St SW Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON - Charming 2 bedroom Cottage - Coming soon!! Come home to this adorable 2 bed/1 bath home! Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Convenient to shopping and dining! No Smoking. No Pets.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
213 Baxter Ave NW
213 Baxter Avenue Northwest, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
640 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property located in Huntsville with 2 beds, 1 bath, granite counter tops , Luxury Flooring and a storage building!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785 to schedule a showing!!
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
705 MCCULLOUGH AVENUE
705 Mccullough Avenue Northeast, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
932 sqft
This remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath house perfectly situation near downtown Huntsville is ready for you to move in! The charm of a new build with the character of an old house is what you get when you move into this charming home.
