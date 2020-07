Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

Madison City School District 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo! Very unique upgrades throughout! TVs in kitchen & living room + TV built into the shower! Located in the heart of Madison. HOA includes club house, pool, & common grounds. Appliances + washer & dryer included! This home is close to grocery stores, restaurants, and 10 min away from the interstate!