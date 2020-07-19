All apartments in Madison County
135 Frankie Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:22 PM

135 Frankie Lane

135 Frankie Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

135 Frankie Lane, Madison County, AL 35757

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 1,945 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. This property offers tons of space for everyone,
a lot of natural light in all rooms, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, hardwood floors, fresh paint, new appliances, single car garage, and a large back yard. This property is a must see today! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Frankie Lane have any available units?
135 Frankie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madison County, AL.
What amenities does 135 Frankie Lane have?
Some of 135 Frankie Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Frankie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
135 Frankie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Frankie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Frankie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 135 Frankie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 135 Frankie Lane offers parking.
Does 135 Frankie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Frankie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Frankie Lane have a pool?
No, 135 Frankie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 135 Frankie Lane have accessible units?
No, 135 Frankie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Frankie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Frankie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Frankie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Frankie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
