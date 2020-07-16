All apartments in Madison County
126 Mystic Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

126 Mystic Way

126 Mystic Way · (805) 889-4475
Location

126 Mystic Way, Madison County, AL 35757

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $1850 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2419 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Madison 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2419 Sq. ft. - Property Id: 97155

This 4 bedroom 3 bath home has it all. Quiet Location, Best Schools, extra large Den with Trey Ceilings and a cozy Fireplace, large kitchen with loads of cabinets and a spacious breakfast room, Extra large bonus room with office and 1/2 bath which could also be a bedroom office combo. Many recent updates including Hand scraped floors, tiled wet areas, new tile patio, renovated master and second bath. It has a super large fenced yard for for the kids and this great family home is very close to the baseball fields and park. Sparkman High School
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97155
Property Id 97155

(RLNE5889819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

