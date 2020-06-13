Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Lincoln, AL with balcony

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
655 White Oak Circle
655 White Oak Cir, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1613 sqft
Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
160 Jackson Lane
160 Jackson Ln, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
Home for Rent in Lincoln, AL!! Available to View NOW!!!...ONE MONTH FREE RENT SPECIAL! Deposit Pending!!! - This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with office/playroom. Located just minutes from the Honda plant and Talladega Super Speedway.
Results within 1 mile of Lincoln

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
44 Maple Leaf Drive
44 Maple Leaf Dr, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1804 sqft
Two Level Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
106 White Oak Circle
106 White Oak Cir, Talladega County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1801 sqft
Great NEW Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Hawk Lane
10 Hawk Ln, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1801 sqft
NEW Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...
Results within 5 miles of Lincoln
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Maple Village
2100 Maple Village Ct, Pell City, AL
1 Bedroom
$986
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,167
1390 sqft
Pell City’s premier apartments in Pell City! Located minutes from Logan Martin Lake and close to the area’s growing shopping, entertainment, and restaurants.
Results within 10 miles of Lincoln

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
511 North Street
511 North Street East, Talladega, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
2100 sqft
511 North Street - Three Bedroom One Bathroom single family house all on one level. This house includes Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, and Washer/dryer combo. Very spacious with some older charm.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
57 Access Road
57 Access Rd, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1481 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home - This cozy home is located minutes from I-20 and the Oxford Exchange. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with a one car garage. There is hardwood floors throughout the living, dining, and kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
33 Rosemary Lane
33 Rosemary Ln, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
33 Rosemary Lane - Single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on large corner lot with covered back porch and circle drive.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1621 1st Ave N
1621 1st Ave N, Pell City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1747 sqft
COMING SOON!! Check out this property located in Pell City with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counter tops, a covered porch and flat lot!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785!!

1 of 15

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4109 Brecon Cir
4109 Brecon Circle, Talladega, AL
3 Bedrooms
$920
1584 sqft
Check out this new 3 bed, 1 bath listing in Talladega that you shouldn't miss!! All is newly renovated inside with granite counter tops, fresh modern paint, luxury flooring, and new fixtures throughout!! On the exterior there is a carport, storage
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lincoln, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lincoln renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

