Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Legacy at Jones Farm combines award-winning design concepts and a commitment to luxury that creates the finest, most distinctive, rental living experience in Huntsville. Legacy at Jones Farm includes 248 luxury apartment homes featuring innovative two and three story designs. One, two and three bedroom homes are available as well as a limited number of Two Bedroom Carriage Style homes with direct access garages.



The controlled access community includes a resort style clubhouse, salt water pool , pool cabana including an inviting social area and outdoor fire & water feature, a State of the Art 24 Hour Fitness Center , courtyard lodge w/ outdoor cooking facilities and social area, Forever Lawn Dog Park(s), Natures Walking Trail and Car Care Facility.