Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ONE BEDROOM/ONE BATH- GREAT LOCATION!! - Why be cramped in an apartment when you can have a house with 1000 Sq ft plus a yard for less? This one bedroom/one bath is centrally located and very convenient to downtown restaurants/shopping, Big Spring Park, Von Braun Center, and so much more. For more information or to schedule a viewing call 256-617-6840

Online application at www.rcpmanage.com



$55 App Fee

No Smoking

Small pets accepted with prior approval and $300 Pet Fee



(RLNE5888870)