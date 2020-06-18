All apartments in Huntsville
3602 N. Memorial Pkwy.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3602 N. Memorial Pkwy

3602 Memorial Pkwy NW · (256) 417-6840
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3602 Memorial Pkwy NW, Huntsville, AL 35810

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3602 N. Memorial Pkwy · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CONVENIENT HUNTSVILLE HOME - 3 BEDROOMS/1.5 BATHS AVAILABLE NOW! - This home is a must see!!

Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home conveniently located outside of downtown Huntsville. The backyard is great for relaxing or entertaining. Large kitchen with appliances included, lots of storage, and hardwood flooring. Convenient to parkway/565, nature trails, restaurants, and shopping. To apply or schedule a time to view this home please visit www.rcpmanage.com or contact us at 256-417-6840

No Smoking

Pets Accepted with Prior Approval and $300 non refundable pet fee

(RLNE5806510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3602 N. Memorial Pkwy have any available units?
3602 N. Memorial Pkwy has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
Is 3602 N. Memorial Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
3602 N. Memorial Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3602 N. Memorial Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 3602 N. Memorial Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 3602 N. Memorial Pkwy offer parking?
No, 3602 N. Memorial Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 3602 N. Memorial Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3602 N. Memorial Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3602 N. Memorial Pkwy have a pool?
No, 3602 N. Memorial Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 3602 N. Memorial Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 3602 N. Memorial Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 3602 N. Memorial Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 3602 N. Memorial Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3602 N. Memorial Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 3602 N. Memorial Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.

