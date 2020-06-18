3602 N. Memorial Pkwy.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CONVENIENT HUNTSVILLE HOME - 3 BEDROOMS/1.5 BATHS AVAILABLE NOW! - This home is a must see!!



Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home conveniently located outside of downtown Huntsville. The backyard is great for relaxing or entertaining. Large kitchen with appliances included, lots of storage, and hardwood flooring. Convenient to parkway/565, nature trails, restaurants, and shopping. To apply or schedule a time to view this home please visit www.rcpmanage.com or contact us at 256-417-6840



No Smoking



Pets Accepted with Prior Approval and $300 non refundable pet fee



(RLNE5806510)