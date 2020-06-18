2409 Vining Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Pending Application! - Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath home in North Huntsville. Freshly painted. Large laundry room. Fenced yard with mature trees. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at https://huntsville.ahiproperties.com/huntsville-homes-for-rent.



Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval, no dogs over 40 lbs. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet.Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals. No Dogs above 40 lbs. please.



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant



AHI Properties

2124 Metro Circle, Huntsville, AL 35801

1-256-604-5686



(RLNE4623003)