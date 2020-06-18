All apartments in Huntsville
2409 Vining Ave.

2409 Vining Avenue · (256) 286-4197
Location

2409 Vining Avenue, Huntsville, AL 35810

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2409 Vining Ave. · Avail. now

$690

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Pending Application! - Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath home in North Huntsville. Freshly painted. Large laundry room. Fenced yard with mature trees. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at https://huntsville.ahiproperties.com/huntsville-homes-for-rent.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval, no dogs over 40 lbs. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet.Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals. No Dogs above 40 lbs. please.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

AHI Properties
2124 Metro Circle, Huntsville, AL 35801
1-256-604-5686

(RLNE4623003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 Vining Ave. have any available units?
2409 Vining Ave. has a unit available for $690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
Is 2409 Vining Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Vining Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Vining Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2409 Vining Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2409 Vining Ave. offer parking?
No, 2409 Vining Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2409 Vining Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 Vining Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Vining Ave. have a pool?
No, 2409 Vining Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2409 Vining Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2409 Vining Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Vining Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2409 Vining Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2409 Vining Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2409 Vining Ave. has units with air conditioning.
