Apartment List
/
AL
/
hueytown
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

71 Apartments for rent in Hueytown, AL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hueytown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1685 2nd Ave S
1685 2nd Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1260 sqft
What a cute house!!! Beautiful 3BR/1BA home in Dolomite with screened front porch, flat,fenced backyard and storage building. Inside, you'll find a beautifully renovated kitchen, an extra sitting room, dining room and more.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3662 Memory Ln
3662 Memory Lane, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1519 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property located in Hueytown with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counters and luxury flooring throughout!! Call us NOW and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
330 Harlem Ave
330 Harlem Avenue, Hueytown, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
1 MONTH RENT FREE! Check out this beautiful full brick all-electric home. It features 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. Hardwood floors throughout the main living area. There's a separate laundry room off of the kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
120 Lewis Dr
120 Lewis Drive, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1450 sqft
Great location in Bessemer - full brick throughout, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, newly renovated!! Call today for your appointment!!

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3700 Sharon Ln
3700 Sharon Lane, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1750 sqft
3 Beds & 3 Baths House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, tile
Results within 1 mile of Hueytown

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
716 8th Street
716 8th Street, Midfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1232 sqft
Midfield - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, Living room/Dining room combination, eat in kitchen, TOTAL ELECTRIC, Hardwood Floors, central heat and air. to Take a video tour of this home go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on "find a home".

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
1303 9th Ave
1303 9th Avenue, Midfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1200 sqft
Welcome home to this recently renovated 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath property. This lovely all-electric house features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a neutral color scheme, and a large fully fenced in backyard. Off-street parking on the driveway.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
605 11th Ave
605 11th Avenue, Midfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$675
1050 sqft
Midfield - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, Living Room, Large Eat in Kitchen, Freshly Painted, Hardwood Floors, Total Electric, Midfield schools, to take a video tour of this home go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com,click on find a home. (RLNE5606544)
Results within 5 miles of Hueytown
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Sand Ridge
14 Units Available
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,123
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,432
1491 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Sand Ridge
15 Units Available
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$905
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1517 sqft
Luxury meets comfort in these spacious homes with hardwood floors, expansive windows, designer kitchens and other unique finishes. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Birmingham with pool, dog park, tennis court, and more.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1820 Fairfax Ave
1820 Fairfax Avenue, Bessemer, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1735 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property in Bessemer with 5 beds, 3 bath , granite counters, luxury flooring throughout and a 2-Car Garage!! Call us NOW and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8152 Hopewell Rd
8152 Hopewell Road, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1542 sqft
Are you searching for a 4 bedroom/2 bath home in Bessemer? This is the home for you! It's nestled on 3.1 acres of land with a 2-car garage with extra room for storage and paved parking.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1205 10th Way
1205 10th Way, Pleasant Grove, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1800 sqft
Property Coming Soon!!! All newly renovated located in Pleasant Grove with 3 beds, 2 bath, Granite Counters, Luxury Flooring throughout and a Garage!! Call us at 205-410-8785 !!

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4009 Goodwin Rd
4009 Goodwin Road, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$995
1416 sqft
Check out this amazing 4 bedroom/ 2 bath home in Bessemer. It features a front covered porch great for relaxing and enjoying the outdoors. It also includes a spacious living room and den area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Sherman Heights
1 Unit Available
7436 Canada Ave
7436 Canada Avenue, Edgewater, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1106 sqft
COMING SOON!!! A 3 beds, 1 Bath home located in Birmingham, All newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring through out!! Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 !!

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
416 Pine St
416 Pine St SW, Jefferson County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
This property located in Bessemer has 2 large Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom you will surely love!! This home is newly renovated from Granite counters to luxury Flooring!! Call us now at 205-410-8785 and schedule a showing!!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
1221 Shades Avenue
1221 Shades Avenue, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1768 sqft
Welcome to this 3 bedroom and 1 bath home in Bessemer. This home features updated appliances, hardwood floors and a gorgeous backyard! This home also has a 2 vehicle carport! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
1433 58th St Ensley
1433 58th Street, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$695
1039 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and vinyl in the bathrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
212 Ridgewood Avenue
212 Ridgewood Avenue, Fairfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$892
1270 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
1407 57th Pl W
1407 57th Place, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1084 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom. The unit has a living and dining room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5848 Cheshire Cove Trail
5848 Cheshire Cove Trail, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,540
Home for Rent in McCalla... Available to View with 48 Hours Notice!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - This beautiful brick home has an open floor plan complete with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and spacious bedrooms.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
628 28th St S
628 28th Street South, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1620 sqft
4 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms,

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
27 Carriage House Rd SW
27 Carriage House Road Southwest, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1420 sqft
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / No Section 8 (Coming Soon for Touring) - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher Microwave Washer & Dryer This home features hardwood flooring throughout

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
6132 Letson Farms Drive
6132 Letson Farms Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1511 sqft
Imagine yourself coming home to an Executive Neighborhood and a RESORT style home everyday. This FABULOUS home will enable you to do just that!! The exceptional floor plan gives you space beyond your wildest imagination.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hueytown, AL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hueytown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Hueytown 2 BedroomsHueytown 3 BedroomsHueytown Apartments with Balcony
Hueytown Apartments with GarageHueytown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHueytown Apartments with Parking
Hueytown Dog Friendly ApartmentsHueytown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, AL
Moody, ALClanton, ALMargaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTrussville, ALNorthport, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, AL
Calera, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, ALMoundville, ALAdamsville, ALPinson, ALChildersburg, ALClay, ALCenter Point, ALJasper, ALGraysville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University