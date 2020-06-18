10615 Us Highway 278 E

Amenities

One Bedroom Apartment in Cullman County (Holly Pond, AL) available immediately! Located in the quiet town of Holly Pond, AL. The newly remodeled units are surrounded by trees, and set back off the main road. Convenient location next to a full sized grocery store. No utilities included. Cats and small dogs allowed. Call Continental Realty at 205-631-0101 for more information and to set up a time to look at the property. Credit check and background check are all done on every application. There is an application fee.



These apartments are SAFE, CLEAN, and LARGE!



$450 a month

$450 deposit



Address: 10615 US Highway 278 East Holly Pond, AL



No Dogs Allowed



