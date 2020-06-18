All apartments in Holly Pond
10615 Us Highway 278 E
Last updated June 18 2020

10615 Us Highway 278 E

10615 US Highway 278 E · (703) 338-8306
Location

10615 US Highway 278 E, Holly Pond, AL 35083

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $450 · Avail. now

$450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1 Bedroom Apt in Cullman County- Holly Pond - Property Id: 279198

One Bedroom Apartment in Cullman County (Holly Pond, AL) available immediately! Located in the quiet town of Holly Pond, AL. The newly remodeled units are surrounded by trees, and set back off the main road. Convenient location next to a full sized grocery store. No utilities included. Cats and small dogs allowed. Call Continental Realty at 205-631-0101 for more information and to set up a time to look at the property. Credit check and background check are all done on every application. There is an application fee.

These apartments are SAFE, CLEAN, and LARGE!

$450 a month
$450 deposit

Address: 10615 US Highway 278 East Holly Pond, AL

Property Id 279198

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5795824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

