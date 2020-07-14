All apartments in Florence
314 Simpson Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

314 Simpson Street

314 Simpson St · No Longer Available
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

314 Simpson St, Florence, AL 35630

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
*We request you drive by our properties before scheduling a showing*
Please call 256-718-2000 to set up a viewing!
314 Simpson Street Apt A Florence, Al 35630

Beautiful well maintained duplex! This unit is located in the front half of the duplex! 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 bathroom that opens into both bedrooms, large living area, with nice sized dining. Central heat and air, washer and dryer hookups in the large kitchen. Sits on a nice lot with beautiful mature trees. Small pets 30lbs and under are allowed with a $300 non refundable pet fee. *Does not accept section 8*

Rent: $500
Security Deposit: $500
Application Fee: $25

For information on viewing the property please call our office at 256-718-2000

For more listings please visit our website Holmesandhickman.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Simpson Street have any available units?
314 Simpson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Florence, AL.
Is 314 Simpson Street currently offering any rent specials?
314 Simpson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Simpson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 Simpson Street is pet friendly.
Does 314 Simpson Street offer parking?
No, 314 Simpson Street does not offer parking.
Does 314 Simpson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Simpson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Simpson Street have a pool?
No, 314 Simpson Street does not have a pool.
Does 314 Simpson Street have accessible units?
No, 314 Simpson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Simpson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 Simpson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Simpson Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 314 Simpson Street has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

Similar Pages

