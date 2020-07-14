Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

314 Simpson Street Apt A Florence, Al 35630



Beautiful well maintained duplex! This unit is located in the front half of the duplex! 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 bathroom that opens into both bedrooms, large living area, with nice sized dining. Central heat and air, washer and dryer hookups in the large kitchen. Sits on a nice lot with beautiful mature trees. Small pets 30lbs and under are allowed with a $300 non refundable pet fee. *Does not accept section 8*



Rent: $500

Security Deposit: $500

Application Fee: $25



