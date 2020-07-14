Amenities
*We request you drive by our properties before scheduling a showing*
314 Simpson Street Apt A Florence, Al 35630
Beautiful well maintained duplex! This unit is located in the front half of the duplex! 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 bathroom that opens into both bedrooms, large living area, with nice sized dining. Central heat and air, washer and dryer hookups in the large kitchen. Sits on a nice lot with beautiful mature trees. Small pets 30lbs and under are allowed with a $300 non refundable pet fee. *Does not accept section 8*
Rent: $500
Security Deposit: $500
Application Fee: $25
