Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1925 Shade Avenue

1925 Shade Ave · (256) 718-2000
Location

1925 Shade Ave, Florence, AL 35630

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$685

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1045 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
We request you drive by our properties before scheduling a showing!

1925 Shade Avenue Florence, Al 35630

Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Appliances included: Stove Fridge Microwave Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes
Heat/Air: Window unit and wall heater
Parking: Carport
Flooring: Hardwood
Pets Allowed: No Pets are Allowed.
Section 8: No. This property does not accept Section 8.

Description: House with all appliances included! Comes with stove, fridge, microwave, and a dishwasher. Has hardwood floors and a fireplace. There's also a patio out back, a storage room for all your things, and a carport. Features 2 bedrooms and a large living room. 220 Window AC and Gas Furnace for heat . NO PETS. Call today this won't last long!
*Does not accept section 8*

Deposit: $685
Rent: $685
Application Fee: $25

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 Shade Avenue have any available units?
1925 Shade Avenue has a unit available for $685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1925 Shade Avenue have?
Some of 1925 Shade Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 Shade Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1925 Shade Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 Shade Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1925 Shade Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florence.
Does 1925 Shade Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1925 Shade Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1925 Shade Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 Shade Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 Shade Avenue have a pool?
No, 1925 Shade Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1925 Shade Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1925 Shade Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 Shade Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1925 Shade Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1925 Shade Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1925 Shade Avenue has units with air conditioning.
