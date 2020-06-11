Amenities
We request you drive by our properties before scheduling a showing!
1925 Shade Avenue Florence, Al 35630
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Appliances included: Stove Fridge Microwave Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes
Heat/Air: Window unit and wall heater
Parking: Carport
Flooring: Hardwood
Pets Allowed: No Pets are Allowed.
Section 8: No. This property does not accept Section 8.
Description: House with all appliances included! Comes with stove, fridge, microwave, and a dishwasher. Has hardwood floors and a fireplace. There's also a patio out back, a storage room for all your things, and a carport. Features 2 bedrooms and a large living room. 220 Window AC and Gas Furnace for heat . NO PETS. Call today this won't last long!
*Does not accept section 8*
Deposit: $685
Rent: $685
Application Fee: $25