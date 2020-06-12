159 Washington St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Please Drive-by Property before setting up showing.



159 Washington Street Florence, Al 35630



Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: Off street

Appliances included: None.

Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes, has a laundry room.

Heat and Air: Window Unit, Wall Heater

Flooring: Vinyl and Carpet

Utilities: Tenant is responsible for all utilities

Lawn Maintenance: Tenant is responsible for lawn care

Deck/Patio: Front porch

Section 8: This property does not accept Section 8.

Pets Allowed: 2 pets 25lbs and under are allowed. $250 Deposit



Description: 3 Bed 1 Bath home near old ECM Hospital. From Downtown on College St turn Right onto Washington. New Flooring throughout. Carpet in Bedrooms. Laminate in Living Room, Tile in Kitchen and Bath. Nice size closets. Laundry room next to Bathroom. Fresh paint on all walls and trim work. Small yard so little to mow. No appliances included. Pets allowed under 30lbs with $250 pet deposit. Does not accept section 8.



$25 Application fee

$550 Rent

$550 Deposit



To schedule a showing please call 256-718-2000 or text 256-648-5511



To view all our available listings visit www.HolmesandHickman.com