159 Washington St

Amenities
Please Drive-by Property before setting up showing.
159 Washington Street Florence, Al 35630
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: Off street
Appliances included: None.
Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes, has a laundry room.
Heat and Air: Window Unit, Wall Heater
Flooring: Vinyl and Carpet
Utilities: Tenant is responsible for all utilities
Lawn Maintenance: Tenant is responsible for lawn care
Deck/Patio: Front porch
Section 8: This property does not accept Section 8.
Pets Allowed: 2 pets 25lbs and under are allowed. $250 Deposit
Description: 3 Bed 1 Bath home near old ECM Hospital. From Downtown on College St turn Right onto Washington. New Flooring throughout. Carpet in Bedrooms. Laminate in Living Room, Tile in Kitchen and Bath. Nice size closets. Laundry room next to Bathroom. Fresh paint on all walls and trim work. Small yard so little to mow. No appliances included. Pets allowed under 30lbs with $250 pet deposit. Does not accept section 8.
$25 Application fee
$550 Rent
$550 Deposit
To schedule a showing please call 256-718-2000 or text 256-648-5511
To view all our available listings visit www.HolmesandHickman.com