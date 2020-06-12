All apartments in Florence
159 Washington St

159 Washington St
Location

159 Washington St, Florence, AL 35630

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Please Drive-by Property before setting up showing.

159 Washington Street Florence, Al 35630

Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: Off street
Appliances included: None.
Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes, has a laundry room.
Heat and Air: Window Unit, Wall Heater
Flooring: Vinyl and Carpet
Utilities: Tenant is responsible for all utilities
Lawn Maintenance: Tenant is responsible for lawn care
Deck/Patio: Front porch
Section 8: This property does not accept Section 8.
Pets Allowed: 2 pets 25lbs and under are allowed. $250 Deposit

Description: 3 Bed 1 Bath home near old ECM Hospital. From Downtown on College St turn Right onto Washington. New Flooring throughout. Carpet in Bedrooms. Laminate in Living Room, Tile in Kitchen and Bath. Nice size closets. Laundry room next to Bathroom. Fresh paint on all walls and trim work. Small yard so little to mow. No appliances included. Pets allowed under 30lbs with $250 pet deposit. Does not accept section 8.

$25 Application fee
$550 Rent
$550 Deposit

To schedule a showing please call 256-718-2000 or text 256-648-5511

To view all our available listings visit www.HolmesandHickman.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

