Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carport range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Rental in Athens City! - Nice full brick home located in Athens City! The beautiful hardwood flooring welcomes you as you enter the front door and is throughout most of the home. The 3 large bedrooms feature hardwood flooring and spacious closets. The master suite has it's own private 3/4 bath with tile shower. The spacious kitchen features a range/oven along with an eat-in kitchen. This home features a one car carport, separate laundry area, nice treed lot and large backyard. Excellent location & Athens City Schools! APPLY ONLINE at www.NewtonRental.com. Pets to be Approved with $250.00 fee per pet.



(RLNE4627232)