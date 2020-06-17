All apartments in Anniston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

901 E 15th Street

901 E 15th St · (256) 236-1188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

901 E 15th St, Anniston, AL 36207

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
**FOR SALE** 901 E 15th Street - HOME MAY BE PURCHASED FOR $79,900.00

One level brick, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large unfinished basement. Home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, large picture windows, a floor plan that has the master bedroom area separated from the 2 additional bedrooms, large open living room with gas log fireplace, dining room, large kitchen with lots of cabinets and work surfaces, laundry room, central heat and air, nice front porch area & level back lawn. Home has brand new roof and some fresh painting. Owner will consider an appliance allowance.

(RLNE5655345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 E 15th Street have any available units?
901 E 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anniston, AL.
What amenities does 901 E 15th Street have?
Some of 901 E 15th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 E 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
901 E 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 E 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 901 E 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anniston.
Does 901 E 15th Street offer parking?
No, 901 E 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 901 E 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 E 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 E 15th Street have a pool?
No, 901 E 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 901 E 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 901 E 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 901 E 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 E 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 901 E 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 901 E 15th Street has units with air conditioning.
