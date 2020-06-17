Amenities

**FOR SALE** 901 E 15th Street - HOME MAY BE PURCHASED FOR $79,900.00



One level brick, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large unfinished basement. Home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, large picture windows, a floor plan that has the master bedroom area separated from the 2 additional bedrooms, large open living room with gas log fireplace, dining room, large kitchen with lots of cabinets and work surfaces, laundry room, central heat and air, nice front porch area & level back lawn. Home has brand new roof and some fresh painting. Owner will consider an appliance allowance.



