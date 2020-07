Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities internet access

SOLDOTNA RANCH - 4 bed 2.5 bath ranch home in the heart of Soldotna. Available July 1st for a year lease. Pets may be considered on approval. Furnishing do not stay. Washer & dryer are provided. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, snow removal, lawn care and any additional utilities (internet, tv, etc). Set up a showing today!



(RLNE5889398)