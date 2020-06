Amenities

Affordable Rental Program for Alaska Native/American Indian Families. This is a Native American Housing Assistance and Self Determination Act of 1996 (NAHASDA) Federally Funded Rental Program. Rent is based on income and ranges from $500.00 - $800.00.

1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom



*Tenant pays for Electric and Natural Gas

*Landlord pays for water, trash and snow removal

*Credit/Background Check for all individuals 18 years of age and older

*No Smoking



