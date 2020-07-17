All apartments in Meadow Lakes
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1040 N Pittman In Law Apartment

1040 North Pittman Road · (907) 376-7368
Location

1040 North Pittman Road, Meadow Lakes, AK 99623

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1040 N Pittman In Law Apartment · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
1 Bed on 5 Ares with Fenced Yard and lake access. - Great 1 Bed (lower half unit) on large lot. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Large fenced yard with dog run. Minutes from grocery store and restaurants.

Tenant pays gas, electric and trash.

Pets allowed upon approval with $250 increase in security deposit and $50/month pet rent

School Boundaries: Meadow Lakes Elementary, Houston Middle/High School

Directions: Parks Highway, turn on Pittman Road, 1mile and destination is on the Left

(RLNE5632405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 N Pittman In Law Apartment have any available units?
1040 N Pittman In Law Apartment has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1040 N Pittman In Law Apartment currently offering any rent specials?
1040 N Pittman In Law Apartment is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 N Pittman In Law Apartment pet-friendly?
Yes, 1040 N Pittman In Law Apartment is pet friendly.
Does 1040 N Pittman In Law Apartment offer parking?
No, 1040 N Pittman In Law Apartment does not offer parking.
Does 1040 N Pittman In Law Apartment have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1040 N Pittman In Law Apartment does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 N Pittman In Law Apartment have a pool?
No, 1040 N Pittman In Law Apartment does not have a pool.
Does 1040 N Pittman In Law Apartment have accessible units?
No, 1040 N Pittman In Law Apartment does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 N Pittman In Law Apartment have units with dishwashers?
No, 1040 N Pittman In Law Apartment does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1040 N Pittman In Law Apartment have units with air conditioning?
No, 1040 N Pittman In Law Apartment does not have units with air conditioning.
