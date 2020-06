Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

AVAILABLE 7.1.2020 - 3 Bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage; SPLIT ENTRY into living area with WOODSTOVE; Peek-a-Boo door for loading firewood. Top floor includes entry from Master Bedroom to Hall Bath for privacy. Daylight Basement has laundry area and additional bathroom with separate shower. NEW furnace. COMMUTER friendly to Bogard Rd. NO PETS

