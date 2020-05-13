All apartments in Gateway
Find more places like
8921 E Kiva Way.
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:13 PM

8921 E Kiva Way

8921 Kiva Way · (907) 357-1414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8921 Kiva Way, Gateway, AK 99645

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8921 E Kiva Way · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1928 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3BR 2BA 3 car garage home with great commute location - Palmer - 1,928 SF - 3BR 2BA 3 car garage home with great commute location off the palmer-wasilla hwy. Within walking distance to Colony Middle and High schools. Features include eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, family room/office, fireplace, and large back deck with gorgeous views. $1950 + electric, gas, water, garbage and snow removal, and yard maintenance. $1950 SECURITY DEPOSIT. NO PETS. NO SMOKING IN THE PROPERTY. 1 YEAR LEASE. AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020. BUILT IN 2004.

(RLNE3308272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8921 E Kiva Way have any available units?
8921 E Kiva Way has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8921 E Kiva Way have?
Some of 8921 E Kiva Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8921 E Kiva Way currently offering any rent specials?
8921 E Kiva Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8921 E Kiva Way pet-friendly?
No, 8921 E Kiva Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gateway.
Does 8921 E Kiva Way offer parking?
Yes, 8921 E Kiva Way does offer parking.
Does 8921 E Kiva Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8921 E Kiva Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8921 E Kiva Way have a pool?
No, 8921 E Kiva Way does not have a pool.
Does 8921 E Kiva Way have accessible units?
No, 8921 E Kiva Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8921 E Kiva Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8921 E Kiva Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8921 E Kiva Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8921 E Kiva Way does not have units with air conditioning.

