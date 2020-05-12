All apartments in Gateway
3055 N Polar Lane
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:32 AM

3055 N Polar Lane

3055 Polar Ln · (907) 357-1414
Location

3055 Polar Ln, Gateway, AK 99645

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3055 N Polar Lane · Avail. Jul 1

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3055 N Polar Lane Available 07/01/20 3BR, 3BA home with 2 dens and detached 2 car garage - Palmer 2700 SF - 3BR, 3BA home with 2 dens and detached 2 car garage. Features family room, vaulted ceiling, large front deck and paved RV parking. $1800+ gas, electric, garbage and snow removal and lawn maintenance. Average Gas is $199, Low is $45 and High is $318. Average Electric is $132, Low is $94 and High is $180. Private well and septic.$1800 SECURITY DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING IN PROPERTY. 1 YEAR LEASE. PET ON APPROVAL WITH PET DEPOSIT. AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020. BUILT IN 1985.

(RLNE4193302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3055 N Polar Lane have any available units?
3055 N Polar Lane has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3055 N Polar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3055 N Polar Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3055 N Polar Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3055 N Polar Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3055 N Polar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3055 N Polar Lane does offer parking.
Does 3055 N Polar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3055 N Polar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3055 N Polar Lane have a pool?
No, 3055 N Polar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3055 N Polar Lane have accessible units?
No, 3055 N Polar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3055 N Polar Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3055 N Polar Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3055 N Polar Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3055 N Polar Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
