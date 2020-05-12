Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3055 N Polar Lane Available 07/01/20 3BR, 3BA home with 2 dens and detached 2 car garage - Palmer 2700 SF - 3BR, 3BA home with 2 dens and detached 2 car garage. Features family room, vaulted ceiling, large front deck and paved RV parking. $1800+ gas, electric, garbage and snow removal and lawn maintenance. Average Gas is $199, Low is $45 and High is $318. Average Electric is $132, Low is $94 and High is $180. Private well and septic.$1800 SECURITY DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING IN PROPERTY. 1 YEAR LEASE. PET ON APPROVAL WITH PET DEPOSIT. AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020. BUILT IN 1985.



(RLNE4193302)