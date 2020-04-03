All apartments in Deltana
Deltana, AK
2397 SANDLAND STREET
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:51 PM

2397 SANDLAND STREET

2397 Sandland Drive · (907) 895-9999
Location

2397 Sandland Drive, Deltana, AK 99737

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
hot tub
Clearwater Riverfront home. Five Star Plus rated Executive level furnished home with everything you need to live comfortably on the bank of this spring fed river. Vaulted ceilings with exposed rustic beams and open floor plan make you feel like you are in a high end lodge. Completely furnished form the leather couches and amazing massage chair to the pots and pans in the chef's dream kitchen. You can park your boat here or put in a canoe or kayak from your back yard. Built in masonry heater wood stove heats the home with one small fire per day. Oil boiler for automatic back up. HRV, tile throughout, carpeted bedrooms. White maple cabinets, granite counters, large eat at island, ss appliances, walk in pantry. Vaulted ceiling with exposed wooden beams, led lighting throughout. Walk in closets in all bedrooms, jetted tubs in both bathrooms, large windows. Master bedroom has oversized tiled shower and tub. Hot tub and firepit with riverfront view. Fully furnished. One year lease only. No pets. No smoking. Utilities are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2397 SANDLAND STREET have any available units?
2397 SANDLAND STREET has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2397 SANDLAND STREET have?
Some of 2397 SANDLAND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2397 SANDLAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2397 SANDLAND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2397 SANDLAND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2397 SANDLAND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltana.
Does 2397 SANDLAND STREET offer parking?
No, 2397 SANDLAND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2397 SANDLAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2397 SANDLAND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2397 SANDLAND STREET have a pool?
No, 2397 SANDLAND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2397 SANDLAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 2397 SANDLAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2397 SANDLAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2397 SANDLAND STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2397 SANDLAND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2397 SANDLAND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
