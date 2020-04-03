2397 SANDLAND STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets fire pit

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit hot tub

Clearwater Riverfront home. Five Star Plus rated Executive level furnished home with everything you need to live comfortably on the bank of this spring fed river. Vaulted ceilings with exposed rustic beams and open floor plan make you feel like you are in a high end lodge. Completely furnished form the leather couches and amazing massage chair to the pots and pans in the chef's dream kitchen. You can park your boat here or put in a canoe or kayak from your back yard. Built in masonry heater wood stove heats the home with one small fire per day. Oil boiler for automatic back up. HRV, tile throughout, carpeted bedrooms. White maple cabinets, granite counters, large eat at island, ss appliances, walk in pantry. Vaulted ceiling with exposed wooden beams, led lighting throughout. Walk in closets in all bedrooms, jetted tubs in both bathrooms, large windows. Master bedroom has oversized tiled shower and tub. Hot tub and firepit with riverfront view. Fully furnished. One year lease only. No pets. No smoking. Utilities are included.